KUALA LUMPUR: Turkiye on Saturday dismissed a Malaysian announcement that it would take in 10,000 Rohingya refugees currently living in Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur had said on Friday that it would resettle the refugees in Turkiye through a structured skills training program, but the announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Facebook page without explanation. Ahmad Zahid’s ⁠office could not ⁠be reached for comment outside office hours.

The Turkish presidency’s department for countering disinformation posted on X that the statement was “unfounded,” and urged the public not to trust false content.

The International Court of Justice ⁠ruled on Thursday that the killings of Muslim Rohingya people by Myanmar’s security forces along with widespread sexual violence in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

In the initial statement, Ahmad Zahid said the proposal was part of the government’s efforts to address the Rohingya refugee situation in Malaysia in a more “coordinated, effective and humane manner.”

Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated ⁠by ⁠the presence of refugees from Myanmar, saying hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk. According to the UN refugee agency, Malaysia had about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, around two-thirds of them Rohingya.

Malaysia has sent around 10,000 Myanmar nationals back to their country since January.