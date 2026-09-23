NEW DELHI: One Indian national was killed in an attack on the bulk carrier MV Cape Dao while the vessel ‌was heading ‌toward India, ‌the ⁠Indian embassy in ⁠Oman said on Wednesday.

The embassy was in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of ⁠all crew on board, ‌including ‌19 Indian nationals, it added.

A Royal Navy of Oman vessel, in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities, carried out an evacuation operation for the crew of the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged merchant vessel CAPE DAO.



A total of 27 crew members were evacuated and provided with the necessary… pic.twitter.com/yA70Hm14Yy — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) September 23, 2026

Oman’s ‌Maritime Security Center ‌said on Wednesday that it carried out an evacuation operation for the ‌crew of the vessel following the attack off ⁠the ⁠sultanate’s Musandam governorate.

A total of 27 crew members were evacuated, the center said, and one crew member was killed without disclosing his nationality.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said: “The Company Security Officer of a cargo vessel reports being struck by an unknown projectile. The vessel is on fire and adrift … All crew have been evacuated with 2 casualties reported.”