LONDON: The security of the Middle East must be forged in Damascus, Syria’s president told the 81st UN General Assembly on Wednesday in an address that highlighted his government’s breakthroughs on reconstruction, lifting sanctions and welcoming refugees home.

“A year ago, I stood before you ... I recalled the victory of our people and stressed that this is a victory for the world as a whole,” said Ahmad Al-Sharaa, referring to the downfall of the Assad regime after a brutal civil war of more than 10 years.

“Today, I convey to you the facts, the achievements, to go through the breakthrough we’ve achieved. Last year, I mentioned that Syria came back today. I say that Syria is rising, ladies and gentlemen.”

The “bloodshed and destruction was stopped,” he said. “The country was united. We controlled arms. We rebuilt military and civilian institutions. Sanctions were lifted. Projects for reconstructions have continued. We’ve combated drug trafficking and we focused on transitional justice. We’ve ascertained the fate of the missing. We turned our vision into practical action.

“We’ve forged partnerships, and we focused mainly on the future and on the welfare of our people. We focused on reconstruction. We relied on the free will of our people and our independence. This national vision relied on diplomatic efforts.”

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the Syrian Arab Republic has reopened diplomatic ties with more than 100 countries, Al-Sharaa said.

“Syria has restored its status in the international community. It has been a transit for the world. We also built diplomatic bridges, and in peril, we proved to the world that the security of the region has to start in Damascus,” he added.

Al-Sharaa’s speech came a day after he addressed Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty in an event on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Syria is working with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Atomic Energy Agency to build transparency over the Assad regime’s chemical and nuclear weapons programs, Al-Sharaa said.

“The strict implementation of our treaties spares our world the horrors of chemical weapons and nuclear weapons. We combated transnational crime. We’ve seized large amounts of captagon, and we combated the smuggling in people and organized crime. Stability and security has been established.”

Syria is no longer isolated internationally, and has witnessed burgeoning production and economic activity, particularly in agriculture and services, he said, adding that “3.5 million refugees and internally displaced people have returned in a safe and decent way. Syria turned from a crisis to an opportunity for many countries.”

Any regional development planning that ignores Syria would be flawed, leading to the Middle East paying a heavy price, Al-Sharaa warned.

He highlighted the Israeli threat to Syria’s sovereignty, listing the “500 airstrikes, more than 1,200 incursions and 300 detentions” since late 2024, when the Assad regime was deposed.

The Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967, will “remain Syrian territory,” he added.

“We call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the lines of Dec. 8, 2024. We reject Israeli attempts to impose a fait accompli. We reject their aggression, which undermines peace and security.”

Al-Sharaa said Syria will continue its reconstruction and “restore its dignity,” adding: “We’ll continue to serve our people. We’ll work to serve God … We’ve generated momentum with those who supported us. We appreciate all countries that raised their flags in Damascus. We thank the international organizations that believed in partnerships with us, that worked with us.”

He said: “We came to you at the 80th UNGA session to announce that we’re back, and at the 81st session we came to you to provide our achievements, and at the 82nd session we’ll come together again to gain the fruit of strategic partnerships.”