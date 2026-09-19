GAZA: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says more than 280,000 children in Gaza are attending school in tents and heavily damaged classrooms after years of war.

Children in the territory attempted to return to lessons on Saturday for the start of the academic year.



At a UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat, some classrooms have no desks, leaving children to sit on blankets on the floor. Still, some families say that a return to school brings back a familiar sense of routine that was upended by war.



UNRWA education program chief Tawfiq Al-Hourani said the agency hopes to restore conditions for schooling to the state they were three years ago when it operated 182 fully equipped schools.

He said 95 percent of those schools have since been lost.