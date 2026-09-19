RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief signed a joint executive program with the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage to implement an emergency response project supporting orphans and families who have lost their breadwinners in the Gaza Strip.

The program provides monthly sponsorship payments of $100, clothing, school bags and stationery, as well as recreational activities and toy distributions for orphans, to strengthen social and economic security for them and their families.

The project will support 1,500 orphaned boys and girls, and indirectly benefit 4,500 family members and caregivers. It includes mechanisms for digital verification, disbursement, accountability and safe referrals.

KSrelief also signed a joint executive program with the Islamic Community of Kosovo to implement an orphan care project in 29 governorates across Kosovo, benefiting 700 orphans, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the program, KSrelief will provide monthly sponsorship payments, recreational trips, school bags and winter clothing to orphans. The program aims to ease living costs for orphaned families and help meet their basic needs, including food, housing, healthcare and education.

Both agreements were signed in Riyadh by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed Al-Baiz. The projects are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts through KSrelief to support orphans worldwide and alleviate their suffering.

Meanwhile, a new convoy of relief aid arrived in the Gaza Strip, carrying large quantities of tents provided by KSrelief as part of the Saudi campaign to support the Palestinian people.

The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s implementing partner in Gaza, received the aid. The new tents will enable its field teams to expand shelter efforts and provide affected families with privacy and protection as needs continue to be assessed and aid directed to those most in need.

Also in Gaza, KSrelief continued supplying safe drinking water through its urgent humanitarian response program. In one day, it supplied 500,000 liters of water across the Gaza Strip’s governorates.

The efforts aim to support daily life, provide safe drinking water, strengthen residents’ resilience and help create conditions for recovery.

KSrelief also continued distributing hot meals through its central kitchen, providing 25,000 meals to vulnerable groups across central and southern Gaza.

Since 2015, it has implemented 4,463 projects worth almost $8.6 billion in 113 countries, in cooperation with 357 local, regional and international partners.

The largest share of aid has gone to Yemen ($4.8 billion), followed by the Syrian Arab Republic ($589 million), Palestine ($548 million) and Somalia ($258 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, nutrition, emergency aid, education, protection, early recovery, telecommunications, logistics and other sectors.