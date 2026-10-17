CAIRO: On Friday evening, Palestinian factions concluded a new round of talks hosted by Cairo, agreeing to hold a comprehensive Palestinian national conference under Egyptian auspices in the coming period, with the participation of various Palestinian factions and forces, to discuss the issues of political and national partnership and the rebuilding of the Palestinian political system.

The head of the Fatah delegation, Jibril Rajoub, told Al-Sharq that the factions agreed to move towards a comprehensive national dialogue conference, explaining that Egypt will soon send invitations to 14 Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in addition to other Palestinian forces and figures, and that the invitations will include the date of the conference.

Rajoub added that Fatah presented during the meetings a comprehensive vision related to national and political partnership, the unity of the Palestinian home, and mechanisms to end the division, as well as the elections file and the restructuring of the Palestinian political system.

He revealed that the movement is open to bringing forward the date of the legislative and presidential elections, in the event that the Palestinian factions and forces reach common agreements during the upcoming national dialogue conference.

Vision of Fatah

Fatah spokesman Munther al-Hayek told Al-Sharq that his movement’s delegation presented a 7-point initiative based on adopting the political program of the Palestine Liberation Organization, ending the effects of the political division, forming a central government to manage the West Bank and Gaza Strip, agreeing to hold elections, and adhering to international legitimacy.

The initiative also includes affirming the PLO’s sole representation of the Palestinian people, unifying political and security authorities within the framework of “one authority, one law, and one weapon,” in addition to adopting peaceful popular struggle in the current stage.

Cairo meetings

Over the past two days, Cairo has witnessed a series of bilateral and quadrilateral meetings between a Fatah delegation headed by Jibril Rajoub and delegations from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in addition to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

A Hamas official said the discussions were “fruitful and serious,” and focused on preparations for launching the comprehensive national dialogue conference and mechanisms for political partnership, in addition to the files of legislative, presidential and National Council elections.

The discussions also addressed ways to strengthen Palestinian unity, mechanisms for the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements to join the Palestine Liberation Organization, and expanding participation in the Palestinian decision-making process.

On another note, Rajoub warned of escalating tensions in the West Bank, arguing that the continuation of what he described as “settler crimes” and Israeli attacks could lead to a field explosion.

He said that “an explosion is coming if the crimes of the settlers and the Israeli attacks in the West Bank continue,” calling on the international community to intervene to stop the escalation and protect the Palestinians.

The political activity in Cairo comes amid ongoing Egyptian efforts to revive the Palestinian reconciliation process, unify Palestinian institutions, and reach understandings that would allow for general elections to be held for the first time in many years, given the continued division between the Fatah and Hamas movements.