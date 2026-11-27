SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI countersued Apple on Friday, alleging that the iPhone maker committed similar trade secret theft that it had accused the ChatGPT provider of this summer.

OpenAI alleged that Apple was stealing trade secrets through a former employee and pressuring shared suppliers to hamper its entry into the connected devices market.

The countersuit came in a filing Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, in which OpenAI responded to a lawsuit filed by Apple on July 10 against it and two of its employees who previously worked for Apple.

The two companies, partners since ChatGPT was integrated into Apple products in 2024, are poised to become rivals: OpenAI is developing its first connected devices designed for artificial intelligence with the studio of Jony Ive, Apple’s renowned former design chief.

Apple is seeking “to compete unfairly by any means available,” OpenAI’s lawyers wrote.

According to the filing, Apple is demanding that suppliers identify their projects for OpenAI and the employees assigned to them.

“Suppliers have expressed fear of losing Apple business and have moved or rescheduled meetings with OpenAI to avoid Apple seeing them,” the filing says.

One supplier moved OpenAI’s production to a night shift, while another dropped planned work “because of threats from Apple,” according to the filing, which does not name any of the firms.

OpenAI also accused a former Apple employee, who spent six months at OpenAI before leaving in June and returning to the iPhone maker, of sending “dozens of OpenAI documents” about a prototype to his personal phone numbers, then presenting OpenAI’s plans to senior Apple staff in July “at Apple’s request.”

The lawyers also challenged a clause barring former Apple employees who joined OpenAI from trying to poach their former colleagues for one year.

They also challenged a practice that allegedly encourages Apple employees to mix work files with their personal iCloud accounts so that, according to the lawyers, the company can later accuse those who leave of theft.

OpenAI on Friday also withdrew its motion to dismiss the case, without giving a reason.

In October, OpenAI pledged not to use the information Apple claims as trade secrets, after the judge said he was “highly likely” to issue an order barring OpenAI from using it until trial.

Apple did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP for comment.