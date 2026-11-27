BOLOGNA: Italy will have to win a deciding doubles rubber for the second time this week to keep their hopes of a fourth successive Davis Cup title alive after the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka beat Flavio Cobolli to level the semifinal at 1-1 on Friday.

Lorenzo Musetti had put Italy ahead with an assured 6-3 6-4 defeat of Jakub Mensik in the opening singles but Cobolli came up short despite loud home support in Bologna.

The world number seven lost 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Lehecka, who produced a rock-solid deciding set to keep his side alive.

Lehecka used his powerful forehand and serving to great effect in the opening set to dominate, but Cobolli flipped the match on its head as he found his range in set two.

It looked as though the Italian had the momentum heading into the decider, but Lehecka had other ideas and seized control with some thunderous baseline hitting.

Cobolli did have a chance to break back when trailing 4-2 but missed an attempted backhand pass and Lehecka calmly claimed his second victory of the week.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri opted to send out Musetti alongside Andrea Vavassori to face the Czech pairing of Lehecka and Tomas Machac in the deciding doubles rubber.

Doubles specialist Vavassori partnered Matteo Berrettini to the decisive doubles win against South Korea on Wednesday.

The Czechs are bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2013 when they won the title for the second year in a row.

Musetti, who returned to Davis Cup action for the first time since 2024 this week, looked in great shape against Mensik with a single break of serve in each set enough for his win.

The second semifinal takes place on Saturday when Spain face Britain.