JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities forced a Palestinian citizen of occupied Jerusalem to demolish his home in the town of Beit Hanina, north of the city.

Jerusalem governorate said in a statement that the Israeli municipality forced Jihad Mutawir to demolish his home, which comprised two apartments belonging to him and his son, in the Al-Marwaha neighborhood of Beit Hanina, under the pretext of building without a permit.

More than seven people were left homeless as a result of the demolition, the governorate added.

Israeli occupation authorities routinely force Palestinians, particularly in occupied Jerusalem, to demolish their own homes over alleged building without a permit.

Those who refuse face demolition by Israeli bulldozers are charged exorbitant costs.

Israeli municipality in Jerusalem also refuses to grant Palestinians building permits while demolishing their homes or compelling them to do so, depriving them of their right to housing.

These measures form part of practices aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from the city while expanding settlements in Jerusalem and its surrounding areas.

The military has also demolished other homes as well as shops, roads, and factories in Hebron in recent days, according to local officials, though the exact ‌scale of the demolitions is unclear.

Israel demolished on Friday the homes ‌of the assailants who killed two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint in Hebron last week.

The homes had been occupied by the wives and children of the gunmen before the military forced Palestinians to leave the area over the past week, according to residents.

Israel’s military said ​it ‌would “continue to ​operate proactively and offensively” to thwart attacks in the West Bank and “protect residents in the area.”

Israeli forces on Saturday issued a demolition notice for a tile showroom in the Farsh Al-Hawa area, west of Hebron.

A WAFA correspondent reported that Israeli forces verbally notified the owners of the showroom, which belongs to the Qawasmi family, that they must vacate the premises ahead of its demolition within 24 hours.

The forces also brought in a military bulldozer and forced residents to leave the area.

In a related incident, armed Israeli settlers, protected by Israeli forces, attempted to prevent Palestinians from harvesting olives in the Mu’een area, east of Yatta.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces seized vehicles belonging to Yatta municipality in the Shakara area, claiming they were operating in an Area C zone.