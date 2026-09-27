NEW YORK: President Ahmad Al-Sharaa concluded a visit to New York centered on diplomatic contacts and investment discussions, while Syria’s delegation presented proposals for reconstruction and the return of displaced people on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

President Al-Sharaa addressed the General Assembly and met members of the US Congress to discuss bilateral relations, developments in Syria and regional issues.

The lawmakers expressed support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and recovery efforts.

He also met US Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq Thomas Barrack and joined a meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump with Arab and Muslim leaders on regional developments.

President Al-Sharaa met European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Syria-EU relations, reconstruction and development cooperation.

Their talks also addressed Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He separately met French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The president held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on coordination and economic cooperation, and met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on bilateral and regional issues.

He also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss cooperation and held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

President Al-Sharaa held a roundtable with members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and representatives of major American companies on investment opportunities in Syria’s energy, technology, healthcare and banking sectors.

The talks followed earlier economic contacts in Damascus.