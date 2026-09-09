DUBAI: Several merchant vessels in the northern Gulf and ‌the ‌Gulf of ‌Oman were hit by disabling fire during military activity in the ‌region, ‌the United Kingdom Maritime ‌Trade ‌Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday. UKMTO ‌said it was unable to confirm any casualties or environmental impact.

A vessel ​was seen listing on Wednesday at anchor 24 ‌nautical ‌miles ​northwest ‌of ⁠Port ​Rashid in the ⁠United Arab Emirates, possibly indicating ⁠water ingress after ‌being ‌hit ​by ‌a ‌projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade ‌Operations said.

UKMTO said the incident ⁠was ⁠reported by a third party.

Elsewhere, a Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil was attacked by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters said two port officials.