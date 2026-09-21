The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its leading position on the global digital map, with data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies serving as key pillars in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.

The Kingdom is adopting an integrated approach that balances advanced technological innovation with the development of national human capabilities while establishing comprehensive ethical governance frameworks for the responsible use of these technologies. This work supports a knowledge-based economic future and strengthens the Kingdom's competitiveness among the world's leading economies.

With 2026 declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026, national efforts led by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) are highlighting the Kingdom's advances in developing and governing advanced technologies. This approach reflects the Kingdom's determination to employ smart technologies as a catalyst for inclusive growth and a driver of quality of life, while establishing itself as a global model for sustainable development.

These efforts coincide with the Kingdom's participation in the High-level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah's statement affirming the Kingdom's commitment to using AI responsibly to enhance the efficiency of sectors and support innovation.

Saudi Arabia has also affirmed its support for the efforts of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to shaping international policies on AI that serve the well-being of societies worldwide.

During the Year of Artificial Intelligence, Saudi Arabia ranked 13th globally among 70 economies covered by the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and third among Group of Twenty (G20) economies.

It also ranked fourth globally in AI adoption by companies, supported by several SDAIA initiatives, most notably the Rowad Package and AI Ethics Incentive Badges for companies. The Kingdom ranked fourth globally in societal access to AI, supported by SDAIA's efforts to spread digital knowledge and build national capabilities through the SDAIA Academy for Data and AI and the SAMAI initiative, which has trained more than 1.2 million Saudis in AI.

A report issued by the International Monetary Fund following the conclusion of its 2026 Article IV consultations with Saudi Arabia also highlighted the Kingdom's strong performance in AI adoption across several sectors.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision is supported by the central role played by SDAIA in policymaking, developing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, building capabilities, and providing enablers that allow the government and private sectors to make the most of data and AI solutions.

Young national talent also forms a key pillar of this transformation, as training and academic programs prepare students, researchers, and innovators with advanced skills to drive development and compete globally, further strengthening the Kingdom's position on global platforms.

In governance and ethics, Saudi Arabia places great importance on guiding the development and application of AI in accordance with global standards based on transparency, fairness, and privacy protection, while limiting the risks and negative effects of algorithms. This approach is complemented by partnerships and the exchange of expertise and knowledge with international organizations and academic institutions, translating the potential of technology into tangible outcomes that serve sustainable development and support global peace and prosperity.