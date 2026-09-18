South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said his government is considering expanding the operations of a naval unit deployed in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen and Somalia to protect his country’s vessels and oil shipping routes.



But he stressed that South Korea would not take action that would draw it into the US-Iran conflict, pushing back against recent pressure from the Trump administration.

South Korea has deployed the anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit for years.



The growing threat from Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen to shipping in the region has alarmed countries and markets.



“There will be no troop deployment that involves or intervenes in the war," Lee said.