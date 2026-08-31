MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday ruled out any responsibility by Moroccan authorities for the sudden influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta a month ago, saying the incident remained under investigation.

At least 70,000 people crossed into Spain’s North African enclave from Morocco over several days in July, triggering a Europe-wide migrant alert.

Although the vast majority returned to Morocco within hours, thousands remain in the territory, many living rough on the streets.



“No intelligence service with which the Spanish government normally cooperates” had suggested “any ... involvement in one way or another of the Moroccan authorities,” Sanchez said.



“We must be aware that this crisis can only be resolved through cooperation and not through distrust toward Morocco,” he added, promising an additional 168 million euros ($195 million) in aid for Ceuta to respond to the crisis.

Sanchez also denounced “fake information” spread by the “ultra-right” over the influx.



“After July 30 and 31, rumors and disinformation spread on social networks linked to Russia and Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration to attack both Spain and Europe and divide it,” Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio.





Residents of Ceuta, which is just 18 square kilometers (seven square miles) in size and has a population of 80,000 people, have held regular demonstrations over what they say are security and hygiene problems linked to the migrant influx.



Spain’s left-wing government has said between 3,500 and 7,000 migrants remain in the territory, including unaccompanied minors. Ceuta’s right-wing leaders allege it is at least 10,000.



Sanchez said on Monday that at the time of the influx, disinformation was being spread online, including by human trafficking groups, that if someone entered Ceuta by swimming, it was impossible for them to be deported to Morocco — a claim that is false.



“We are continuing to investigate” what happened, Sanchez said.