Khartoum: The collapse of a gold mine in southern Sudan has killed at least 60 small-scale miners, two survivors told AFP on Wednesday, while many more are missing and feared dead under the rubble.

Shafts began collapsing in the Al-Zaraa mine near the town of El-Nahud in West Kordofan on Tuesday, and by the following morning 60 bodies had been retrieved.

“We don’t know how many more are still inside,” one of the survivors, Khair al-Sayyed Jabara, told AFP after taking part with fellow miners in the all-night rescue operation.