LONDON: Jordanian anti-narcotics authorities thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt on Tuesday along the country’s southern border.

Border guards shot down guided balloons laden with drugs on the Jordanian border and seized large quantities of narcotics. Guided balloons are an unconventional method increasingly used by smugglers to transport drugs across the border, according to Jordan News Agency.

Jordan typically announces several monthly interceptions of drug smuggling or infiltration attempts through its borders, mainly with Syria and Iraq. Criminal networks have long attempted to exploit Jordan’s geographic location in the heart of the Middle East as a transit point for smuggling drugs that are mainly bound for Gulf countries.