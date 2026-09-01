DAMASCUS: A Syrian site held infrastructure “consistent with a nuclear reactor”, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report seen by AFP on Tuesday, adding that the country’s former authorities “failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities”.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last month visited two sites, one in Deir Ezzor and a second location related to nuclear material identified by Syria.

“Based on observations made by the agency at the Deir Ezzor site, the agency confirms that the cooling infrastructure which has now been uncovered is consistent with that of a nuclear reactor,” the IAEA said.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the activities at the site “as the excavation work progresses”.

“Based on the information provided by Syria and the results of the agency’s verification activities conducted at several locations in Syria, the agency is able to establish that the former Syrian authorities had failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities,” it said.

Those include “a nuclear reactor under construction” at the Deir Ezzor site.

In the report, IAEA head Rafael Grossi welcomed “Syria’s transparency and cooperation with the agency”.

“Syria has taken measures to remedy the situation by providing to the agency the required nuclear material accounting reports and design information for the above-mentioned facilities,” the report said.

Grossi said last month in Damascus that IAEA inspectors had found several tons of nuclear material in Syria, at a site Damascus reported to the agency last month.

He praised Damascus’s “courageous decision” to report the undisclosed site, which dates back to the rule of ousted former leader Bashar-al-Assad.