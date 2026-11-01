LONDON: Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, the Minister of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic, discussed regional and international developments with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The meeting in Doha on Sunday focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and supporting regional security and stability. Several Syrian military officers attended the meeting, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Abu Qasra and the Syrian delegation visited Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani University for Military and Technical Sciences to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in military sciences between Syria and Qatar.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the Joint Special Forces Command of the Qatari Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen military cooperation and benefit from shared military training experience.