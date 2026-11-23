TBILISI: Armenia published a draft proposal of a new constitution on Monday, a major step toward signing a formal peace agreement with its neighbor and long-time foe Azerbaijan.

The charter’s unveiling puts pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to secure a deal with Baku after he won a new term in office in June in a vote widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process.

“I stake my entire political, human and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign ‌and ratify ‌a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have ‌institutional, lasting and irreversible peace,” Pashinyan said in an address to the nation shortly after the draft was published on Monday, according to the Armenpress state news agency.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbors in the South Caucasus, had been at intermittent war since the late 1980s, mostly over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, controlled for decades by ethnic Armenians but recaptured by Azerbaijan in 2023 in a lightning offensive. The two countries signed a joint US-backed peace ‌declaration last August.

Since then they have ‌begun to rebuild trade links and say they are in a state of “real ‌peace.”

But for Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal ‌deal has been the preamble of Armenia’s constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then an autonomous region in Soviet Azerbaijan.

The proposed new constitution rewrites the preamble and removes the ‌reference to which Baku has objected.

High stakes for PM Pashinyan

Pashinyan has pledged to resign if the Armenian people vote against the new constitution in a referendum, a move that would trigger snap elections in which he has promised not to run. To reach the two-thirds majority needed to call a constitutional referendum, Pashinyan must convince at least six opposition legislators to join his ruling Civil Contract party. The new charter would also undergo a public debate.

Armenia’s main opposition parties have so far rejected the draft.

In the run-up to the June election, Pashinyan faced a wave of criticism from the opposition and some sections of the public. They accuse him of capitulating to Azerbaijan, particularly since Baku’s 2023 military operation when it retook Karabakh, which prompted nearly all of the territory’s ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.