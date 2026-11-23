DUBAI: Lebanese British actress Razane Jammal has been named a regional brand ambassador for haircare brand Pantene Arabia.

The actress and children’s book author joins the Procter & Gamble-owned brand in its latest regional celebrity partnership.

She shared a photograph on Instagram to announce the news, followed by a video which she captioned, in part: “My hair has always been an extension of my personality, and as an actress, it plays such an important role in bringing my characters to life.”

Jammal is no stranger to the world of fashion and beauty endorsements. In 2022, she was appointed Middle East brand ambassador for French luxury house Dior, before expanding her relationship with the label to include its beauty division in January 2024. She also became a Middle East ambassador for Cartier in 2024.

Born and raised in Beirut, Jammal’s early film credits include Olivier Assayas’ “Carlos,” Kanye West’s experimental short film “Cruel Summer” and the Liam Neeson-led thriller “A Walk Among the Tombstones.”

She went on to build a profile across both Hollywood and Arab productions, appearing in Netflix’s Egyptian supernatural series “Paranormal” in 2020 before gaining international recognition for her portrayal of Lyta Hall in the streaming platform’s fantasy series “The Sandman” in 2022.

Closer to home, she starred opposite Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat in the popular Arabic drama “Al Thaman,” which premiered in 2023 and was adapted from the Turkish series “Bin Bir Gece.”

More recently, Jammal appeared in Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab’s historical action drama “Asad,” alongside Mohamed Ramadan. Her performance also earned her the Best Actress in a Cinematic Role award at the Arab Satellite Festival in Cairo in September 2026.

Jammal also authored children’s book “Lulu and Blu,” published in 2025 by Turning Point Books.

The story was illustrated by Sasha Haddad, a Lebanese illustrator who graduated from Cambridge School of Arts in 2014. It follows the adventures of two young friends — a vegetarian lioness and a friendly fish — as they navigate themes of friendship, curiosity and self-discovery. The book draws on Jammal’s multicultural background and encourages children to embrace diversity, kindness and imagination.

Beyond acting, Jammal has become a regular presence at international fashion events and has appeared in campaigns for some of the industry’s most prominent luxury labels.