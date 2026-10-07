DUBAI: The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthis’ continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

“This continued targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability,” the UAE’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement, as it reaffirmed solidarity with the Kingdom and support for all measuring to safeguard its security and stability.

Saudi air defenses shot down a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh, the coalition to support Yemen’s sovereignty said early Wednesday.

Separately, three people were hurt Monday night after airports in Najran and Jazan were targeted by the group.

An earlier missile targeting Khamis Mushait was also stopped by Saudi forces.