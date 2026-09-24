DUBAI: The UAE has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country from Thursday until further notice, its General Civil Aviation Authority said.

The decision was taken in light of the US ban targeting Iranian airlines and their access to airports around the world, the authority said in a statement carried by Emirates News Agency reported.

The suspension comes a day after the US implemented sweeping new secondary sanctions, aiming to ground Iran’s entire global civilian fleet by threatening foreign airports and companies with severe financial penalties if they provide Iranian carriers with services including refueling, landing assistance and ticket sales.

The US Treasury Department on Sept. 8 imposed sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines as part of a wider package targeting 36 entities and individuals linked to the country’s aviation sector.

Washington says Iranian commercial airlines have been used to transport weapons and personnel and help the country circumvent existing sanctions. Tehran has rejected the measures as part of a broader US campaign to exert economic pressure on the country.

Flights to Baghdad, Muscat and Qatar were halted this week, while Georgia and Azerbaijan have also suspended Iranian carriers. Some services to destinations including China and Turkiye have continued.

Iranian media reported earlier on Thursday that flights operated by the country’s airlines to the UAE had been canceled from midnight, including an Iran Airtour service from Tehran to Dubai.

The GCAA said on Thursday that it would continue to update authorities and the public on developments pending the resumption of normal air traffic between the UAE and Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said sanctions would only strengthen Iran's resistance to US pressure.

Tehran warned neighbouring countries against complying with the sanctions and threatened reciprocal action.