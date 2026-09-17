NEW YORK: The United ‌Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the annual gathering of ​world leaders next week via video — for the second year in a row — after the United States again denied him a visa to travel to New York.

The resolution received 152 votes in favor and three votes against, while four countries abstained. It also allows Abbas and any ‌other high-level Palestinian ‌officials to take part in ​UN ‌meetings ⁠or ​conferences via ⁠video over the next year if they are prevented from traveling to the United States.

The US said last year that Abbas and about 80 other Palestinians would be affected by its decision to deny and revoke visas from members ⁠of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization and ‌the West Bank-based Palestinian ‌Authority. Washington announced on Wednesday that ​it had extended ‌the visa bans.

“If the PA wants to be ‌treated as a partner, it must stop subsidizing terror and stop using diplomatic theater as a substitute for serious governance,” Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy ‌Bruce told the assembly before the vote.

Without naming specific officials, the ⁠US State ⁠Department said on Wednesday it would extend visa sanctions against Palestinian officials over actions they took to “internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” including pursuing cases against Israel at international tribunals.

A Palestinian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Abbas’ visa had been denied.

Under a 1947 UN “headquarters agreement,” the US is generally required to allow access for foreign diplomats to the UN in New York. ​However, Washington has ​said it can deny visas for security, extremism and foreign policy reasons.