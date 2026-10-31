HAMA: A series of tragic explosions involving unexploded ordnance and landmines across Syria has left three children dead and six others injured.

In the northern Hama countryside, a cluster munition left behind by the ousted regime exploded in the town of Lataminah, killing a six-year-old child and injuring three others aged four and five. The children were playing in a home garden when the device detonated.

Residents rushed them to a private hospital in Kafr Zita for emergency treatment.

According to Abdul Hamid Al-Qaddour, director of Al-Wisam Hospital, one of the injured children was later transferred to Hama Hospital with severe injuries, while the other two remain in stable condition.

The tragedy follows two other deadly explosive incidents in different regions.

Earlier on Friday, a landmine explosion in Khirbet Ghazaleh, Daraa province, killed one child and injured another.

In a separate incident in Um Al-Keif village within the Tal Tamr area of western Hasakah countryside, another landmine blast killed one child and left two others injured.