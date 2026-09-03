WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday announced the return of Roman-era sarcophagus fragments to Lebanon that were looted from the southern city of Tyre and recovered by an FBI investigation.

The decorative, lead fragments were returned to the Lebanese consulate in New York on Wednesday, ahead of their repatriation, the US embassy in Lebanon said.

The recovery “reflects the strong US-Lebanon partnership in the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property”, the embassy said.

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame said the fragments “were unearthed in the Tyre area during illegal excavations”.

🏛️ Home at last! The U.S. Embassy Beirut celebrates the successful return of Roman-era lead sarcophagus fragments to Lebanon, handed over at a special ceremony on September 2 at the Lebanese Consulate in New York. 🇺🇸 🇱🇧



This achievement reflects the strong U.S.-Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/h2NNsxsG41 — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) September 3, 2026

“The fragments bear distinctive artistic, decorative and technical characteristics typical of workshops that produced lead sarcophagus in Tyre, which were among the city’s active and prolific workshops in antiquity.”

According to the FBI, the antiquities “were stolen from illicit excavations in or around Tyre and were exported outside of Lebanon’s borders”.

The trade in looted antiquities is widespread in the Middle East. New York, one of the world’s art capitals, is home to many wealthy collectors, galleries, and auction houses.

In December 2017, three ancient artefacts were returned to Lebanon, including a bull’s head of Greek origin that had been exhibited at the Met Gala, valued at $1.2 million.

Salame said the Tyre region “is exceptionally rich in archaeological heritage” and “has recently suffered severe destruction” due to heavy Israeli strikes during the latest war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, added Tyre to its World Heritage in Danger list in July.