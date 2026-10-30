TAIZ: Yemen’s Armed Forces said they carried out 1,087 attacks on Houthi positions on Friday, claiming to have neutralized about 336 militia leaders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 112 military vehicles and other assets.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers.

The targets included forward command-and-control centres, Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, firing positions, fortifications, supply and movement routes, and heavy-weapons capabilities, the spokesperson said.

In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued raids and counterattacks against positions described as having significant military importance. Air strikes also targeted Houthi concentrations, reinforcements and positions, the statement added.

On the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as southern and southwestern areas, reconnaissance operations were coordinated with concentrated fire strikes to thwart infiltration attempts, prevent the deployment of reserves and restrict the movement of Houthi reinforcements between fronts.

The spokesperson said the armed forces would continue pursuing Houthi military capabilities and sources of threat, while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.