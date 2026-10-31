ADEN: Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, has said that a young girl was injured when a shell fired by Houthi forces struck her family’s home in Taiz.

In a post on X on Friday night, Al-Eryani said the child, Nouf, had been playing inside her family’s home in the Old Airport area of the city when the shell hit.

The minister did not provide details about the girl’s injuries.

● The child Nouf was playing safely inside her family’s home in the Old Airport area of Taiz when a shell fired by the Houthi terrorist militia struck the house, injuring her in what should have been the safest place for her. This incident encapsulates the tragedy of civilians in Taiz and reveals a recurring pattern of Houthi conduct: whenever the militia suffers heavy losses and defeats on the battlefronts, it vents its anger on civilian homes, targeting women, children, and families living peacefully in their residential neighborhoods. ● What wrong did little Nouf commit? And what possible justification could there be for turning civilian homes into places of retaliation? Targeting children in their own homes is a crime that cannot be justified under any pretext. This calls for a firm international response to put an end to these attacks and hold those responsible accountable. — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 30, 2026

He accused the Houthis of targeting civilian homes and said attacks on residential neighborhoods had repeatedly put women, children and families at risk, noting that the militia seems to increase such attacks when it suffers setbacks on the battlefield.

Al-Eryani called for a “firm international response” to such attacks and for those responsible to be held accountable.