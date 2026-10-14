DUBAI: Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi said on Wednesday that the military operation known as Yemen Dawn would continue until Houthi forces were defeated and state institutions restored.

In a speech marking the anniversary of Yemen’s Oct. 14 revolution, Al-Alimi said the operation would proceed despite temporary changes on the ground, with support from Saudi Arabia and other allies.

He also ordered the government and local authorities to mobilize resources to deliver food and medicine to Taiz, assist displaced families and work to reopen vital roads in the province, which he said was facing worsening humanitarian conditions.

Al-Alimi condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that he said caused civilian casualties and injuries among Umrah pilgrims of multiple nationalities.

He said Yemen’s security was closely linked to that of Saudi Arabia and argued that the operation aimed to restore the state’s control over weapons and decisions on war and peace.

Al-Alimi also reiterated support for a South-South dialogue under Saudi auspices to address grievances and reach a comprehensive settlement of the southern issue.