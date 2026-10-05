JEDDAH: The 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship, certified by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), returns to Jeddah Corniche Circuit Wednesday, 7 October, for the start of Round 2 of Season 3.

The round will feature 15 drivers representing eight teams and will continue until Thursday, 8 October. The championship is organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport, with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation serving as sporting regulator.

Round 2 follows a competitive start to the season, which saw Welsh driver Archie Owen of 7.23 Racing win Race 1, before Austrian driver Marlon Bayer of Wrap & Fly claimed victory in Race 2. The opening round featured close competition at the front of the field, with several drivers exchanging positions across both races.

After the conclusion of Round 1, Archie Owen leads the overall driver standings with 40 points, level on points with Marlon Bayer, who sits second, while Harrison Mackie is third with 36 points, reflecting the close nature of the competition ahead of Round 2.

Overall driver standings after Round 1 of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship:

Archie Owen – 40 points Marlon Bayer – 40 points Harrison Mackie – 36 points Lucas Nanji – 22 points Amin Kara Osman – 20 points Isaac Seah – 18 points Zakaria Doleh – 8 points Devin Walz – 6 points Veer Chopra – 6 points Hamza Alfayez – 4 points

Drivers compete in identical Tatuus T421 – Abarth Formula 4 Gen2 cars, placing driver skill and race management at the heart of the competition. Saudi participation continues in Round 2 with Abdullah Kamel and Faris Organji competing as part of an international grid of young talent.

Round 2 begins on Wednesday, 7 October, with Free Practice 1 for the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship at 2:00 PM, followed by Qualifying 1 at 4:50 PM, before Race 1 takes place at 8:30 PM and the podium ceremony at 9:10 PM. The day’s program will also include the Ladies Cup, with the first session at 3:00 PM and the second session at 5:30 PM.

Competition continues on Thursday, 8 October, with Free Practice 2 at 2:00 PM, followed by Qualifying 2 at 4:50 PM, before Race 2, the final race of the round, takes place at 8:45 PM and the podium ceremony at 9:25 PM. Thursday’s program will also feature Motor Mania GT, with the first session at 3:00 PM and the second session at 6:00 PM.

Alongside the on-track competition, Round 2 will offer a complete fan experience through the fan zone, interactive activities, paddock atmosphere and a range of food and beverage options. Ticket prices start from SAR 25 and include access to the pit lane, paddock and fan zone, with complimentary entry for children under the age of 10.

Round 2 marks the second of six rounds in the 2026 season. The championship will return to Jeddah Corniche Circuit for Round 3 from 31 October to 2 November, followed by Round 4 on 6-7 November, before moving to Lusail International Circuit in Qatar for Round 5 from 7-9 December and the sixth and final round on 13-14 December.