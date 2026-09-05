JEDDAH: Faisal Soufyan Alkabbani set a new record in the Saudi Toyota Championship on Friday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit after recording the fastest overall time at 1 minute, 11.377 seconds.

Featuring 67 male and female competitors across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup, Round 2 of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack ended Friday following two days of competition.

The championship is held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the competition, managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, and in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the official partner.

Mamoun Amr Alkabbani finished second with a time of 1 minute, 11.386 seconds, while Mustafa Nabeel Alatari placed third in 1 minute, 15.380 seconds, a media statement said on Saturday.

The overall classification reflected the intensity of competition in Round 2, with just nine thousandths of a second separating Faisal Alkabbani and Mamoun Alkabbani at the top, read the statement which was issued by SAMF.

The narrow margin underlined both the closely matched pace of the leading competitors and the fine margins that define Time Attack competition.

In Class 2A, Riyadh Battal topped the category with a time of 1 minute, 20.363 seconds, with Ayman Khaliq Sayed and Fahad Abdullah Makki finishing second and third, respectively.

In Class 2B, Mohammed A Alsheryan secured first place with a time of 1 minute, 19.537 seconds, ahead of Sultan Hamdi in second and Samer Mohammed Qurban in third.

In Class 3A, Abdulaziz Saab finished first with a time of 1 minute, 18.629 seconds, followed by Ahmed Binkhanen in second and Abdulaziz Mujahed in third.

Nawaf Alloush took the category win with a time of 1 minute, 23.163 seconds, in the Class 3B, ahead of Wesam Khalil in second and Reem Al-Aboud in third.

Meanwhile, in Class 4A, Hisham Al-Bediea claimed first place with a time of 1 minute, 25.854 seconds, with Abdulrhman Al Odil and Qusai Wail Dhafar finishing second and third, respectively.

In Class 4B, Abdulrahman Eteiwi secured first place with a time of 1 minute, 28.453 seconds, followed by Ammar Alrubaiie in second and Abdulaziz Alfudhili in third.

In Class 5A, Obay Wail Dhafar took first place with a time of 1 minute, 32.354 seconds, followed by Mazen Hijazi in second and Zyad bin Abdulrhman in third. In Class 5B, Hatem Al-Hazmi secured the category win with a time of 1 minute, 27.493 seconds, with Omar Aldini and Mohammed Habbal finishing second and third, respectively.

In the SC category, Abdullah Alamri claimed first place with a time of 1 minute, 20.810 seconds, followed by Saeed Almouri in second. In the SS category, Abdulaziz Alramih took first place with a time of 1 minute, 19.208 seconds.

In the Ladies Cup, Reem Al-Aboud claimed first place with a time of 1 minute, 27.308 seconds, followed by Jasmine Al-Sayed in second and Enas Abtini in third.

With Round 2 complete, the Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack now heads into its third and final round, scheduled for Oct. 15-16 October 2026 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, bringing the three-round season to a close.