DUBAI: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile and WRC Promoter have confirmed that Rally Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from Nov. 12-15, will not form part of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship.

The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, and WRC Promoter have worked extensively in recent months with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the local organizing team and championship stakeholders, to explore every avenue to enable the WRC event to take place as planned.

Despite these efforts, uncertainty in the region and its effect on logistical arrangements requires the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia not to proceed in 2026.

Saudi Arabia had remained ready to host the event safely and successfully. The Kingdom continues to operate normally with national systems fully functional and sports and entertainment events continuing as planned as part of a busy year-round calendar.

Reflecting that confidence, Rally Saudi Arabia will proceed as scheduled as part of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship. The FIA will continue to work closely with SAMF and the organizing team to support the safe and successful delivery of the event.

The 2026 FIA World Rally Championship will instead conclude at Rally Italia Sardegna from Oct. 1-4, which will become the 13th and final round of the season. With the FIA Drivers’ and Co-Drivers’ Championship leaders separated by 17 points, Sardinia’s demanding gravel stages will provide a fitting setting for the conclusion of the 2026 title fight.

The calendar change remains subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, said: “We have worked closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, our member club the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, WRC Promoter and our championship stakeholders in recent months to explore every possible route that would allow Rally Saudi Arabia to take place as planned.

“However, ongoing regional developments mean that the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia will not proceed this year. These are never easy decisions, particularly after the significant work undertaken by everyone involved in preparing for the event.

“While the WRC element of the event will not take place this year, our confidence in the organizers and in the long-term future of the rally remains unchanged. The FIA Middle East Rally Championship event will continue as planned in November, and we will continue to work closely with SAMF, SMC and the organizing team to support the successful delivery of the event in November.

“Our focus now is firmly on the future. We will continue working together with our partners in Saudi Arabia and WRC Promoter toward bringing the FIA World Rally Championship back in 2027.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of SAMF and of SMC, said: “We respect the decision taken by the FIA and WRC Promoter, while recognizing how much anticipation there was around Rally Saudi Arabia in Jeddah this November.

“Nothing has changed in Saudi Arabia’s readiness or confidence. The Kingdom was ready to host, preparations were advanced, and our ability to deliver safe and successful international motorsport remains clear.

“That confidence will be reflected through the continuation of our local and regional motorsport calendar, including the Middle East Rally Championship. Motorsport in Saudi Arabia continues, major events across the Kingdom continue, and our commitment to bringing the FIA World Rally Championship to the Kingdom remains unchanged.”

Eric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: “This has been a difficult decision, particularly given the significant work and commitment from our partners in Saudi Arabia to prepare for this year’s event.

“However, the ongoing regional developments and the resulting logistical challenges mean that we need to provide certainty and clarity for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“We greatly value our partnership with SAMF, SMC and the Ministry of Sport, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their ability or readiness to deliver a world-class WRC event. Our focus now is on working closely together toward the successful return of Rally Saudi Arabia to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2027.”