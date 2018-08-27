Saudi Arabia’s education minister inaugurates International Forum for Teachers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Issa inaugurated the International Forum for Teachers on Monday.
The forum will last for three days, and will be attended by 800 teachers from throughout Saudi Arabia, in addition to 100 teachers from 30 other countries.
“The Education Ministry organized this forum with the support of the Saudi leadership and in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), aiming to foster cooperation between education departments internationally,” said Al-Issa.
“The forum plans to achieve that by raising issues that concern all educational systems in order to benefit from international experiences. Its outcomes will be studied and the experience evaluated,” he added.
“The positive, civilized dialogue expected to take place at the forum will support the ministry’s plans to strengthen Saudi teachers’ capabilities and deepen their scientific and professional experiences. This will have an impact on the different levels of our educational system,” he said.
“The ministry is keen on the professional development of teachers through international and local programs, which is one of the requirements of achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision (reform plan).”
Al-Issa urged teachers to follow up on the latest educational developments and interact with all that is new and useful.
Dr. Salem Al-Malek, head of the forum’s organizing committee, said: “Education and learning are essential to nations’ advancement and development. The Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman, is devoted to becoming an international pioneer through Vision 2030.”
US Olympic medalist Ibtihajj Muhammad reflects on her Hajj journey
- Ibtihajj Muhammad: The best experiences was seeing people from different parts of the world unite in devotion to their faith
- The American Olympian lauded the Kingdom's efforts for the organization of Hajj this year
MINA: Muslim American Olympian Ibtihajj Muhammad, who performed Hajj this year, told Arab News that during her pilmgrimage one of the best experiences was seeing people from different parts of the world unite in devotion to their faith.
“It is something as a Muslim growing up and living in the US that you don’t get the opportunity to see. I feel I get that sense when I travel to the Middle East, particularly this trip to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj — it is something I will never forget,” she said.
Ibtihajj did not know she was coming to Saudi Arabia for Hajj until about three weeks before it began. She was invited by Dar Al Islam travel agency. “I felt like it was something Allah called on me to perform Hajj and I was very excited. I was also very apprehensive and did not know what to expect; as you read and try to prepare for the journey it is more than anything you can anticipate. It feels like a blessing and I am really excited,” she said.
Ibtihajj said her visa process was easy and fast; it took one day to obtain. Her journey was long due to the fact that she traveled from Los Angeles, California and had a few flights before arriving to Saudi Arabia.
The American Olympian lauded the Kingdom's efforts for the organization of Hajj this year. “To the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia I thank you for having me; it has been a really transformative experience.” In her opinion Saudi Arabia had done a really good job to accommodate millions of people; she said that she can only imagine how difficult it is.
Ibtihajj felt that Madinah was one of the most peaceful places that she has been to during her trip to Saudi Arabia and said it was a great starting point to prepare and acclimatize to “Saudi Arabia and to prepare for Hajj itself.”
“Once I had arrived to see the Kaaba for the first time — it is something that you read about it and hear about from your parents — but to see it for the first time for yourself and to see so many pilgrims walking around it was one of the greatest sights I have ever seen. It is something that you dream of and you pray that Allah invites you, so to have the opportunity to do that was very exciting,” she said.
Ibtihajj Muhammad is a member of the US fencing team. She is best known for being the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the US in the Olympics. She earned bronze at the Games, becoming the first female Muslim-American athlete to earn a medal at the Olympics.