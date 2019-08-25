You are here

  • Home
  • Rape accused scholar Tariq Ramadan linked to third sexual assault
﻿

Rape accused scholar Tariq Ramadan linked to third sexual assault

Reformist scholar Ramadan, already charged with two counts of rape with a third rape accusation emerging in March of 2018, is facing a new complaint in France, for a rape that allegedly took place in 2014, and which could lead to further prosecution. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2019
AFP

Rape accused scholar Tariq Ramadan linked to third sexual assault

  • A woman in her 50s accused Ramadan of raping her along with a member of his staff
  • He has been charged in France with raping two women previously
Updated 25 August 2019
AFP

PARIS: Tariq Ramadan, a leading Islamic scholar charged in France with raping two women, has also been accused of taking part in the gang rape of a journalist, French judicial sources said Sunday.
The sources confirmed reports on Europe 1 radio and in Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that a woman in her 50s had accused Ramadan, 56, of raping her along with a member of his staff when she went to interview the academic at a hotel in Lyon in May 2014.
The woman, who filed a criminal complaint in May 2019, also accused Ramadan of issuing “threats or acts of intimidation” aimed at dissuading her from reporting the alleged attack to the police, the judicial sources added.
Ramadan, a married father of four whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when rape allegations surfaced at the height of the “Me Too” movement in late 2017.
He has denied charges he raped a disabled woman in 2009 and a feminist activist in 2012.
He was taken into custody in February 2018 and held for nine months before being granted bail.
Authorities in Switzerland are also investigating him after receiving a rape complaint in that country.
His lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, refused to comment Sunday on the latest allegations against him in France.
The woman behind the latest complaint told police that Ramadan and a male assistant repeatedly raped her in Ramadan’s room at the Sofitel hotel in Lyon.
She described the alleged attack as being of “untold violence” and claimed that when she threatened to report them to the police Ramadan replied: “You don’t know how powerful I am.”
She also claimed that Ramadan had contacted her via the Messenger app in January, two months after his release from jail, saying that he wanted to make her an “offer” of a “professional nature,” without giving details.

Topics: Tariq Ramadan Muslim Brotherhood

Related

0
World
French court rejects attempt by scholar Tariq Ramadan to drop rape charges
0
World
Swiss open rape case against Tariq Ramadan

Australia plans to censor extremist online content

Updated 26 August 2019
AFP

Australia plans to censor extremist online content

  • The country will create a 24/7 Crisis Coordination Center for monitoring and censorship
  • Australia earlier set up a task force with tech giants to address spread of extremist material online
Updated 26 August 2019
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia plans to block websites to stop the spread of extreme content during “crisis events,” the country’s prime minister has said.
Speaking from the G7 in Biarritz Sunday, Scott Morrison said the measures were needed in response to the deadly attack on two New Zealand mosques in March.
The live-streamed murder of 51 worshippers “demonstrated how digital platforms and websites can be exploited to host extreme violent and terrorist content,” he said in a statement.
“That type of abhorrent material has no place in Australia, and we are doing everything we can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their crimes, including taking action locally and globally.”
Under the measures, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner would work with companies to restrict access to domains propagating terrorist material.
A new 24/7 Crisis Coordination Center will be tasked with monitoring terror-related incidents and extremely violent events for censorship.
In the wake of the Christchurch attack, Australia set up a task force with global tech giants like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter to address the spread of extremist material online.
It is not yet clear how the measures will be enforced. Morrison has previously suggested that legislation may come if technology companies do not cooperate.

Topics: Australia New Zealand christchurch terrorist attack

Related

0
World
Trial of accused Christchurch mosque shooter may be delayed
0
World
Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

Latest updates

Israeli court bars ‘racist’ candidates from September poll
0
Highlights from ‘The Silence is Still Talking,’ showing at Jeddah’s Athr Gallery
0
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Al-Jawf
0
The Merchant House: Bliss in Bahrain
0
Australia plans to censor extremist online content
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.