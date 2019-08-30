You are here

  • Home
  • Calls for new Japanese industrial zones in Egypt, Africa
﻿

Calls for new Japanese industrial zones in Egypt, Africa

A cargo vessel container ship passes through Suez Canal, with the Al Salam Bridge behind it. (Shutterstock photo)
Updated 30 August 2019
LAILA MOHAMED

Calls for new Japanese industrial zones in Egypt, Africa

  • Egypt-Japan ties at an exceptional phase in the history of relations
Updated 30 August 2019
LAILA MOHAMED

YOKOHAMA: Plans to establish new industrial zones in Egypt and Africa were on Wednesday unveiled at the opening of a high-profile business meeting in Japan.

Delegates attending the three-day Egyptian-Japanese Business Forum were told of the commercial importance of setting up a zone in the Suez Canal economic area, along with a Japanese bank in Egypt.

The forum, being held on the sidelines of the seventh session of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), in Yokohama city, was attended by Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Trade and Industry Dr. Amr Nassar, Japan’s Ambassador to Egypt Masaki Noki, Chairman of the Egyptian Arab Contractors Co. Mohsen Salah, along with Egyptian and Japanese business leaders and investors.

Mohamed Abou El-Enein, vice president of the Egypt-Japan Business Council, stressed that new projects and increased Japanese investment in Egypt would play a major part in further boosting relations between the two countries.

Abou El-Enein said the “great support” received from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated the high level of cooperation taking place between the nations.

FASTFACT

Egypt and Africa are seeking to emulate Japan’s experience in 12 countries and its big successes in Cambodia, India and Malaysia.

The business leader pointed out that Japan could reach Africa, Europe and the Middle East via Egypt’s unique geographical location, and he called on Japanese investors to establish an industrial zone in the economic area of the Suez Canal. He also suggested the establishment of a Japanese bank in Egypt.

Egypt and Africa were seeking to emulate Japan’s experience in 12 countries and its big successes in Cambodia, India and Malaysia through the presence of Japanese industrial zones in Africa, Abou El-Enein added.

He said that cooperation between Egypt and Japan was currently at an exceptional phase and that there was huge potential to achieve much more.

Thanking ministers Nasr and Nassar for their support of the Egypt-Japan Business Council and bilateral relations in general, Abou El-Enein added that he was pleased with the expansion of Japanese companies in Egypt.

Egyptian businessman, Ibrahim Al-Araby, said: “The road to development and progress in Africa starts from Egypt as it is the gateway to the continent. We have to utilize tax-free zones and establish a Japanese industrial zone, especially now with the Silk Road stretching across the Middle East.

“Egypt is not only a gateway to 100 million Egyptians but 1.2 billion people in the African market.”

Topics: Egypt Japan suez canal Egypt-Japan Yokohama Japanese

Related

Business & Economy
Japan industrial output, core CPI fall in August
0
Business & Economy
DP World, Egypt set up joint venture company for Suez Canal development

Brent oil holds above $60 as lower inventories boost WTI

Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

Brent oil holds above $60 as lower inventories boost WTI

  • Concerns over a global slowdown in economic growth and its impact on oil demand are keeping prices in check
Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Brent oil held above $60 a barrel on Thursday, withstanding pressure from concerns about economic growth, while a sharp fall in US inventories boosted West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 19 cents at $60.30 a barrel in early afternoon trade in London while WTI was up 32 cents at $56.10 a barrel.

“If the American Petroleum Institute (API) unexpectedly supplied bullets to oil bulls on Tuesday evening so that they could fire from all cylinders, the US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) flung the door of the ammunition depot wide open yesterday,” Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

The EIA said on Wednesday that American crude stocks dropped last week by 10 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate stocks each fell by 2.1 million barrels.

On Tuesday, industry body API said US crude stocks had fallen by 11.1 million barrels last week.

US weekly crude production rose 200,000 barrels per day to a new record at 12.5 million bpd in the week to Aug. 23, the EIA said.

Concerns about a slowdown in economic growth due to the trade war raging between the US and China, the world’s biggest oil consumers, along with the potential hit to oil demand, are keeping prices in check.

“Trade tensions (are) hanging like a dark cloud threatening to rain over oil prices,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that China and the US were discussing the next round of face-to-face trade talks scheduled for September, but hopes for progress hinged on whether Washington could create favorable conditions.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said she is in a “watch and see” mode as she assesses the need for another US interest-rate cut for an economy that has “strong” momentum but faces headwinds from uncertainty and a global slowdown.

Concerns about the global economy have watered down the impact of oil production cuts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers have been exercising over the past two years.

“When they (OPEC and its allies) really managed to accelerate the price from late 2016 onwards they had a big tailwind of global growth acceleration, now they have this big negative headwind of global growth de-acceleration,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB.

Morgan Stanley has lowered its oil price forecasts for the rest of the year, citing a weaker economic outlook, faltering demand and higher shale oil output.

Topics: brent oil WTI US-China trade war crude oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Brent oil inches up on Iran tensions and OPEC, while US crude falls
0
Business & Economy
Brent, WTI rise more than 2% each, up 2nd day in row

Latest updates

N. Korea solidifies Kim Jong Un’s ‘monolithic’ power
0
‘Goodbye Gagarin’: Paris suburb razes Communist housing estate
0
KSRelief ships 520 tons of dates for UN food aid  in Central America, repair farm terraces in Yemen
0
SACC opens first day-care center at Jeddah airport
0
Where We Are Going Today: Dum Dum Donuts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.