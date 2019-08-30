SACC opens first day-care center at Jeddah airport

JEDDAH: The Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC) has inaugurated the first day-care center in the catering unit at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
The center, which will accommodate female employees’ children, was inaugurated by SACC CEO Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban in the presence of the airport’s General Manager Issam bin Fouad Noor and executive heads of SACC institutions and strategic units.
Al-Ghabban said: “We made sure to establish a day-care center with international standards to provide a safe environment for the employees’ children.”
He added: “The center is managed by a specialized team that was carefully trained to provide all the needs of children and infants. The fewer distractions, the more engaged and productive my fellow colleagues will be.”
One of the SACC’s “strategic principles” is “supporting women, in line with the Saudi leadership’s directions,” he said.
