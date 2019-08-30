You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s enriched uranium stock grows well past deal’s cap, says IAEA report
﻿

Iran’s enriched uranium stock grows well past deal’s cap, says IAEA report

Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium while still refining to a greater purity than allowed according to the IAEA. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s enriched uranium stock grows well past deal’s cap, says IAEA report

  • Atomic watchdog is policing the 2015 deal
  • US pulled out of the deal, which angered European nations
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium while still refining to a greater purity than allowed, a UN atomic watchdog agency report showed on Friday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the 2015 deal, said in July that Iran had exceeded both its 202.8-kg limit on enriched uranium stock and its 3.67% cap on the fissile purity to which Tehran is allowed to refine uranium.
Almost two months after it overshot those limits, Iran has accumulated 241.6 kg of enriched uranium and is enriching up to 4.5%, still far short of the 20% it reached before the deal and the roughly 90% that is considered weapons-grade material, the quarterly IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters showed.

Topics: Middle East Iran uranium Iran nuclear deal International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

0
Middle-East
Leaked UK memo claims Trump axed Iran nuclear deal to spite Obama
0
World
Lavrov and Pompeo urge closer US-Russia ties, still disagree over Iran nuclear deal

Daesh suicide bomber kills southern separatist fighters in Yemen’s Aden

Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Daesh suicide bomber kills southern separatist fighters in Yemen’s Aden

  • City has seen a surge of violence in recent weeks
  • Separatists and government both part of Arab coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ADEN: A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday on the outskirts of the Yemeni city of Aden, the site of a surge of violence that had complicated the near five-year-old war and undermined peace efforts.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the assault on the patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces for control of the city, the extremist group's Amaq news agency said.
The separatists and the government are both part of an Arab coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis, which took over most of Yemen’s cities in 2014.

Topics: Yemen southern separatists Aden

Related

0
Middle-East
Sweden's FM to tour Mideast to relaunch Yemen talks
0
Middle-East
Yemeni president accuses UAE of attacking government targets, Abu Dhabi claims it was protecting coalition

Latest updates

Iran’s enriched uranium stock grows well past deal’s cap, says IAEA report
0
James Anderson ruled out of Ashes, Steve Smith bats for first time since concussion
0
Daesh suicide bomber kills southern separatist fighters in Yemen’s Aden
0
India announces series of state-run bank mergers in bid to revive growth
0
UK calls for broad support to tackle Gulf shipping threats
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.