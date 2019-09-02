You are here

Global stocks mixed after US, China impose new tariff hikes

Investors sit on chairs as they watch stock market movements displayed on screens at a securities company in Beijing in this file photo taken on Aug. 26. (AFP)
  • Surveys of Chinese factory activity show weak demand amid mounting tariff war with Washington
BEIJING: European stock markets opened higher while Asia was mixed Monday after Washington and Beijing escalated their war over trade and technology with new tariff hikes.

Benchmarks in London, Paris and Shanghai advanced. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined.

Markets reacted less strongly to the weekend tariff hikes on billions of dollars of goods than to previous increases. Investors are hoping for progress in talks this month, but analysts warn the fight over trade and technology is unlikely to be quickly resolved.

“The short-lived truce will probably provide limited relief,” said Zhu Huani of Mizuho Bank in a report. “Businesses have become increasingly uncertain about future prospects, evidenced by the pullback in business investment amidst growing concerns on growth.”

In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9 percent to 7,274.50 and France’s CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 5,487.74. Germany’s DAX was 10 points higher at 11,949.88.

US markets were closed for a holiday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to 2,924.11 while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.4 percent to 20,620.19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 percent to 25,626.55.

Seoul’s Kospi ended 1 point higher at 1,969.19 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.4 percent to 6,579.40. New Zealand and Taiwan gained while Southeast Asia markets retreated.

On Sunday, the US started charging 15 percent tax on about $112 billion of Chinese imports. China responded by charging taxes of 10 percent and 5 percent on a list of American goods.

Negotiators are due to meet this month in Washington but neither side has given any sign it might offer concessions.

The United States is pressing China to narrow its trade surplus and roll back plans for government-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other industries. Its trading partners say those violate its free-trade obligations and are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology.

The two governments have imposed higher taxes on about two-thirds of the goods they import from each other.

“We’ll see what happens,” President Donald Trump told reporters. “But we can’t allow China to rip us off anymore as a country.”

On Wall Street, stocks ended little changed Friday after a listless day of trading ahead of a holiday weekend.

The market closed out August with its second monthly decline this year, after May.

Financial, industrial and health care stocks were among the big winners. Those sectors outweighed losses in consumer goods makers and communication services stocks. Shares in companies that rely on consumer spending also fell.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% to 2,926.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 26,403.28. The Nasdaq slid 0.1% to 7,962.88.

Two surveys of Chinese factory activity showed demand is weak amid the mounting tariff war with Washington.

The business magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers’ index showed activity edging up but a gauge of new orders fell to its lowest level this year. A separate survey by an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, showed activity declining. It said demand was “relatively weak.”

Indonesia to ban export of nickel ore by January

  • Exporters to stop shipments from that date regardless of standing contracts
JAKARTA: Indonesia said on Monday it will stop nickel ore exports from Jan. 1, 2020, two years earlier than initially flagged as it speeds up efforts to process more of its resources at home.

Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the Mining Ministry’s director general for coal and minerals, said the ban will be applicable to all grades of nickel ore and ordered exporters to stop shipments from that date regardless of standing contracts.

“That is why we are announcing now so they have four months of transition time,” Ariyono told reporters.

Speculation about an expedited ban and Monday’s announcement has boosted nickel prices. The three-month nickel contract on the London Metal Exchange gained 3 percent to $18,470 a ton on Monday, its highest in nearly five years, adding to Friday’s 9 percent gain.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday it expects London nickel prices to reach $20,000 per ton in three months due to the ban.

Ariyono said the timetable was expedited because of the limited pool of mineable nickel resources in the country.

“The national proven reserve for nickel is only 698 million tons, which can only supply smelting facilities for 7.3 years,” he told reporters, adding that Indonesia currently has 11 working smelters with input capacity of 24 million tons of ore. It has 25 more smelting facilities in the pipeline.

The government had initially said it would ban nickel ore exports from January 2022, according to a rule released in 2017.

It is retaining that later date for the end of exports of bauxite and copper concentrates.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Parliament last month vowed to push for adding value to the country’s natural resources exports.

Philippine nickel miners said they are likely to boost output of nickel ore next year to fill up supply gap left by Indonesia.

