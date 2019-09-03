You are here

Saudi curricula revised with focus on national pride 

The changes in the curriculum are meant to help teachers get the best way to introduce topics. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The Education Ministry revises and updates the contents of its public school curricula for several reasons. It regularly receives feedback from field workers, such as teachers and supervisors. Some changes are made due to inaccuracies, while others are meant to help teachers get the best way to introduce topics. (Misk Schools photo)
JEDDAH: Saudi students were delighted on the first day of this academic year to receive new, high-quality textbooks that focus on national pride. The new textbooks were organized after the Saudi Education Ministry asked the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to improve schoolbooks.
According to Darah, it took the foundation four months to produce 15 textbooks with over 2,700 pages. Darah pointed out that their production included history and geography schoolbooks for secondary schools. The production also included exciting electronic materials that aim to increase students’ pride in their nation.
Former spokesman for the ministry, Mubarak Al-Osaimi, told Saudi TV channel Al-Ekhbariya that the schoolbooks are always subject to change and correction. According to Al-Osaimi, the ministry revises and updates the contents of its public school curricula for several reasons. It always receives feedback from field workers, such as teachers and supervisors. Some changes happen due to inaccuracies, while others are meant to help teachers get the best way to introduce topics.
“One of the reasons why schoolbooks are modified is to develop the educational curriculum in its comprehensive concept to respond to modern scientific and technical developments,” he added.
Retired history teacher Ahmed Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that we cannot have a good future unless we have robust education.

“Updating schoolbooks or reforming education should continue so that we can have a better education system. We should always revise our curricula in a way that keeps it in full compliance with the needs and changes of the current time, which is witnessing a tremendous information revolution,” he said.
In 2007, a royal decree to develop public education was issued. The decision included an approval to start the King Abdullah Project for General Education Development, the largest project in the development of public education in Saudi Arabia.
It was planned to cover the development of mathematics, science studies and the general curriculum, changes to the secondary education system and the construction of new school buildings.
The then-deputy education minister for planning and development and director-general of the project, Naif Al-Roumi, said that the government had allocated SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) from previous budget surpluses for building schools.
Part of the change was introducing the Chinese language at all stages of education in schools and universities across the Kingdom. The introduction was made during a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a Chinese delegation in Beijing, in a bid to strengthen cooperation and deepen partnership between the countries.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Amateur competitors in the Kingdom will compete for prizes in swimming, archery and horse-riding as part of an initiative launched by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). The Farouq competition will offer total prize money of more than SR500,000 ($133,000) for all challenges.
The competition, launched on Sunday, has four stages, with performance and evaluation starting on Nov. 15 and extending for 10 days. Candidates will demonstrate their skills in an interactive challenge in front of judges who will assess their performance. Winners of the three challenges will be announced after the fourth and final stage on Nov. 25.
The winner will receive SR100,000, second place SR50,000 and third place SR25,000. Admission requirements and details of the competition are available on alfarooqawards.com, or on Twitter @alfarooqawards. Al-Sheikh announced the competition at the GEA strategy launch in January. The GEA has launched an ambitious program of events throughout the year, with traditional and culturally significant local events featuring prominently.
“Competitions are an important element of entertainment, the most important will take place during Ramadan and will be of an Islamic nature, with the supervision of Islamic scholars,” he said.
Earlier, the GEA announced that it has allocated a total prize fund of $3.2 million for what it called the largest Qur’an competition. It also announced the first Athan competition, where the winner will receive prize money of $530,000.

Al-Sheikh also announced the Hijra Journey contest, which will require participants from around the Muslim world to walk between Makkah and Madinah in a reenactment of Prophet Muhammad’s journey.
The GEA aims to transform Saudi Arabia into one of the top 10 international entertainment destinations, and has negotiated long-term contracts with more than 100 local and international partners, Al-Sheikh said.
In line with one of the pillars of Vision 2030, the GEA aims to organize, develop, and lead the sector to provide exciting entertainment options, and tailored experiences to the needs of people from all walks of life around Saudi Arabia. Also, it focuses on contributing to improve and enrich the lifestyle and social cohesion among the community.

