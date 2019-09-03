You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate
﻿

Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate

A woman holds a picture of presidential candidate Nabil Karoui during a rally asking for his release from prison, in front of the courthouse in Tunis, Tunisia, September 3, 2019. The placard reads "No to injustice". (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate

  • Karoui, who denies any wrongdoing, had sought to be freed, but the court rejected the demand to release him
  • He is one of the most prominent candidates in the Sept. 15 election
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian appeals court on Tuesday upheld the detention of media magnate Nabil Karoui, a candidate in this month’s presidential election, on suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering, his lawyer said.
Karoui, who denies any wrongdoing, had sought to be freed, but the court rejected the demand to release him, lawyer Kamel Ben Massoud told Reuters without giving details or further comment.
Karoui, the owner of Nesma TV channel, is one of the most prominent candidates in the Sept. 15 election along with current and past prime ministers, a former president, the defense minister and the representative of a major Islamist party.
He is running as a campaigner against poverty in a country where economic troubles have caused widespread frustration despite the transition to democracy since a 2011 revolution.
Karoui founded a charity to combat poverty in 2017 and then set up a political party, leading his critics to accuse him of using his foundation to advance his political ambitions, which he denies.
In June, parliament passed an amendment to the electoral law forbidding candidates who benefited from “charitable associations” or foreign funding in the year before an election, which would have banned him from the race.
However, the late president Beji Caid Essebsi died in July without having signed the law, meaning Karoui was free to enter the election.
His political party has called his detention a politically motivated attempt to bar him from the race, though government officials have said it is a purely judicial matter.
Tunisia’s electoral commission kept him on the list of eligible candidates after his arrest last month on a court order.
The president is responsible for foreign and defense policy in Tunisia, while most decision-making powers rest with a prime minister who is chosen by parliament. A parliamentary election will also take place on Oct. 6.
Despite Karoui still being in detention, his party launched his presidential campaign with a rally on Monday night. On Tuesday, supporters gathered outside the court to demand he be freed.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

0
Middle-East
Presidential campaigns kick off in Tunisia
0
Middle-East
Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia

FM says Germany working to end Sudan’s pariah status

Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
AP

FM says Germany working to end Sudan’s pariah status

  • Heiko Maas landed in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, in the first such visit to the African country by a top German diplomat since 2011
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Germany’s top diplomat said Tuesday his country has been working to readmit Sudan into the international economy after the military’s overthrow of autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir in April amid mass protests against his three-decade rule.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, in the first such visit to the African country by a top German diplomat since 2011.
His trip was part of Germany’s efforts to help overhaul Sudan’s battered economy and reach peace with armed groups, which remain among the top challenges facing the country’s new administration.
It came two weeks after the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals, which will rule Sudan for a little more than three years until elections can be held.
Maas told a joint news conference in Khartoum with Sudan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok that Berlin would discuss with the international community ways to end Sudan’s international pariah status.
He said his government would also discuss with the parliament, or Bundestag, in Berlin ways to cooperate on economic development with the new government in Sudan.
Maas also met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council. He said he “stressed the importance of transferring power to a civilian government.”
The United States named Sudan a state sponsor of terror in 1993, and the designation stuck through the Al-Bashir regime. In 2017, Washington began a formal process to de-list Sudan, but this was put on hold when mass protests began in December. Moves to de-list Sudan could resume once the country’s political situation has stabilized.
Hamdok, the prime minister, said he has held a “long discussion” with the US administration about removing Sudan from Washington’s list of countries sponsoring terrorism.
“We are expecting a big breakthrough that will lead to removing Sudan from the terror list,” he said. “It is a convenient circumstance.”
De-listing Sudan would allow the transitional government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, part of its efforts to revive the ailing economy.
Hamdok told a local TV station last month that Sudan needs up to $8 billion in foreign aid in the next two years and another $2 billion deposited as reserves to shore up the plunging local currency.
Sudan was plunged into an economic crisis when the oil-rich south seceded in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of exports. Sudan has been battling rebellions in its long-neglected provinces for decades and is nearly $60 billion in debt.
Hamdok also said in the press conference that he would work with rebel groups to achieve “sustainable peace” that would eventually lead to a slash in military spending, which takes up as much as 80% of the state budget.
Sudan has also been convulsed by rebellions in its far-flung provinces for decades, and while a rebel alliance has joined the pro-democracy coalition, it argues that it should be represented in the transitional government.
The power-sharing deal calls for the government to reach a peace agreement with the rebels within six months.
The Sovereign Council said Hamdok, a former UN official, would announce his Cabinet within 48 hours. According to the power-sharing agreement, the protest-appointed Cabinet was to have been announced late in August.
Hamdok is tasked with forming a Cabinet of not more than 20 ministers, but the military will nominate the defense and interior ministers.
He said his talks with the protest leaders were still ongoing to ensure adequate representation for women and all of Sudan’s regions in the transitional government.

Topics: Sudan Germany

Related

0
World
German foreign minister Maas arrives in Sudan
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends vital humanitarian assistance to flood-stricken Sudan

Latest updates

Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate
0
FM says Germany working to end Sudan’s pariah status
0
US sanctions Iran's space program
0
South Africa vows crackdown on xenophobic attacks after five die
0
Israel says Hezbollah plans advanced missile plant in Lebanon’s Bekaa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.