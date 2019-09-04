You are here

﻿

France fines Amazon 4 million euros over marketplace clauses

The logo of Amazon is seen at their new warehouse during its opening announcement on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2019. (Reuters)
  Online marketplaces like Amazon have been a boon for small and midsize French firms, in particular for finding new export markets
PARIS: A French court has fined the US retailing giant Amazon four million euros ($4.4 million) over terms of use deemed unfair for companies using its online marketplace to sell their goods.
“It’s a record fine” for a suit involving abusive commercial clauses, Loic Tanguy, a director at the DGCCRF, France’s consumer and anti-fraud watchdog, told AFP on Wednesday.
The agency filed its lawsuit in 2017 after a two-year investigation into third-party vendor platforms, which found several clauses potentially unfair to the 10,000 small and midsize French companies selling on Amazon.
They gave Amazon the power to modify contracts at a moment’s notice, demand shorter delivery times or block deliveries while demanding additional corporate information from vendors.
Tanguy said Amazon was the only online vendor who refused to modify its terms of use after the investigation.
Despite the obvious advantages for companies using Amazon, Tanguy said, the “asymmetrical balance of power” must not force vendors to accept unfair terms of use.
In its ruling, first reported by a French online news site Tuesday, the court found the contested clauses “manifestly unbalanced” and ordered Amazon to change them within six months.
It said Amazon’s marketplace generated around 60 percent of the company’s five billion euros of Amazon’s total French sales.
“The court ruled on a limited number of clauses, most of which were already updated earlier this year,” Amazon France told AFP late Tuesday.
Online marketplaces like Amazon have been a boon for small and midsize French firms, in particular for finding new export markets, with their total foreign sales rising to 350 million euros last year, according to the DGCCRF.
“The development of the digital economy is a tremendous opportunity, as long as the big marketplaces respect competition and consumer protection rules,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on Twitter.

Topics: France Amazon euros

Lebanon PM targets deficit of 7% of GDP next year

Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

Lebanon PM targets deficit of 7% of GDP next year

Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri said his government would aim to cut the budget deficit to 7 percent of GDP next year as part of reforms to shore up state finances and rein in public debt.
Lebanon also plans to keep the local currency peg to the dollar which was crucial to move ahead with reforms, Hariri told CNBC in an interview.
“So what we are doing is, fixing our debt to GDP, our deficit and the budget to 7.6 percent this year, we want to go down to 7 percent next year, or maybe a little bit less,” he said in the interview aired on Wednesday.
The prime minister also said that “keeping the Lebanese pound at 1,500” is the only stable way to proceed with the government’s reforms.
Hariri said his country would not consider an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program since it would leave market forces to decide the pricing of the country’s currency.
“I think the IMF has certain criteria that we do not, especially when it comes to the Lebanese pound. This is something that we feel extremely sensitive about.”
The IMF said in July the deficit in 2019 would likely be well above the government’s target of 7.6 percent of national output.
Lebanon has one of the world’s largest public debt burdens at 150 percent of GDP.
On Monday, Lebanon declared a “state of economic emergency,” with Hariri saying the government would take emergency measures to speed up economic reforms to help overcome a worsening economic crisis.
Fitch downgraded Lebanon’s credit rating to CCC on debt-servicing concerns 10 days ago.

Topics: Lebanon

