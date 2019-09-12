PARIS: France warned Thursday it will block development of Facebook’s planned Libra cryptocurrency in Europe because it threatens the “monetary sovereignty” of governments.
“I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil,” Le Maire said at the opening of an OECD conference on virtual, crypto currencies.
France will block development of Facebook Libra cryptocurrency
France will block development of Facebook Libra cryptocurrency
- “I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil,” Le Maire said
- Social media giant Facebook previously announced its new product, the Libra cryptocurrency
PARIS: France warned Thursday it will block development of Facebook’s planned Libra cryptocurrency in Europe because it threatens the “monetary sovereignty” of governments.