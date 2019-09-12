France will block development of Facebook Libra cryptocurrency

You are here

﻿

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said they will prevent the development of Libra. (File/AFP)
  • “I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil,” Le Maire said
  • Social media giant Facebook previously announced its new product, the Libra cryptocurrency
PARIS: France warned Thursday it will block development of Facebook’s planned Libra cryptocurrency in Europe because it threatens the “monetary sovereignty” of governments.
“I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil,” Le Maire said at the opening of an OECD conference on virtual, crypto currencies.

Topics: France Libra Facebook cryptocurrency

Saudi Arabia to continue OPEC Plus-agreed production cuts

Arab News

  • The Saudi and Russian energy ministers called on all producers to comply with oil production cuts under the OPEC-led supply agreement
  • Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said all countries must comply with production cuts
Saudi Arabia will continue to cut oil production at a pace that exceeds its share in the OPEC Plus deal, the Kingdom’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

The Saudi and Russian energy ministers called on all producers to comply with oil production cuts under the OPEC-led supply agreement ahead of Thursday’s joint ministerial oversight committee meeting.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said all countries must comply with production cuts in order to stabilize the oil market among producers. He said Saudi Arabia’s oil policy would remain unchanged.

He said an announcement was scheduled that would reveal the course of steps to be taken by OPEC and its allies in the so-called “OPEC Plus alliance,” after the meeting of the ministerial committee in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the main goal of OPEC Plus was to maintain full compliance with the cuts, adding that joint efforts by producers would have a positive and sustainable impact on global oil markets.

Producers are expected to discuss whether deeper cuts are needed.

Topics: OPEC Saudi Arabia

