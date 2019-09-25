You are here

  • Home
  • Tiffany boss sees China luxury market regain its sparkle
﻿

Tiffany boss sees China luxury market regain its sparkle

1 / 2
Fashion influencer Wang Rui said Tiffany has responded to the changing market and come up with more youthful products. (AFP)
2 / 2
Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo says luxury used to be about being ostentatious; today it is about being yourself. (AFP)
Updated 25 September 2019
AFP
0

Tiffany boss sees China luxury market regain its sparkle

  • New York-based jeweler’s sales grew more than 25 percent in mainland China in the second quarter
Updated 25 September 2019
AFP

SHANGHAI: After a bumpy few years, luxury brands are re-committing to China’s market as a weaker yuan and the US trade war funnel more Chinese high-end spending back home, Tiffany & Co. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in an interview.

China’s luxury market has been on a roller-coaster since President Xi Jinping launched an anti-corruption campaign in 2012 that curbed extravagant gift-giving among officials and business figures, and weighed on the broader luxury sector.

But New York-based Tiffany’s sales grew more than 25 percent in mainland China in the second quarter of this year — in stark contrast to a 3 percent drop in the company’s global turnover in the same period.

“This strong double-digit growth has been consistent now for several quarters,” Bogliolo told AFP in an interview while in Shanghai to launch Tiffany’s largest-ever product exhibition.

“I think this is partially because of the general trend in the industry due to currencies and also to the efforts of the (Chinese) government to increase local consumption.”

China’s yuan has steadily declined against the US dollar — a trend hastened lately by trade-war uncertainty.

A significant portion of luxury retailers’ sales comes from spending by Chinese tourists overseas, but the weaker currency curbs such buying.

Political protests this year in Hong Kong, where many mainlanders shop for luxury, have also hit sales there.

“Consumption by Chinese tourists in the US and in Hong Kong, because of currency fluctuations, have been decreasing in the last few months,” Bogliolo said.

But much of that spending is coming home to mainland China, and the profile of the typical Chinese luxury shopper is changing.

The sort of extravagant spending targeted by the government’s anti-graft drive “has essentially disappeared,” said Bruno Lannes, who heads up China consumer products and retail for management consultancy Bain & Company.

Today, he said, “it’s people like you and me buying for our own pleasure and our friends and family. There is no reason why the government should be concerned by that.”

Chinese shoppers accounted for one-third of global luxury spending in 2018, Bain reported in March. Of total Chinese purchases around the world, 50 percent are expected to be made within mainland China by 2025, up from 27 percent last year, the company said. Lower Chinese import duties and a narrowing gap between prices in domestic and overseas markets are also contributing factors.

In response, luxury brands are offering additional purchasing channels in China and ramping up marketing.

Tiffany, with 35 shops in mainland China, will open a new one in Beijing’s international airport within weeks, and expand its China flagship stores in Beijing and Shanghai. It has also launched an online shop in China.

By the end of this year, its Shanghai store also will include a Blue Box Cafe, the iconic restaurant in its flagship New York outlet on Fifth Avenue.

Earlier this year in Shanghai, French fashion house Chloe organized its first catwalk show outside France, and Italian label Prada staged its first menswear show outside Milan.

“China is the fastest-growing market, so we have a lot of expectations from this market and a lot of investments,” said Bogliolo.

China’s new rich pounced on diamonds and other showy luxury goods when brands entered the market in the late 1990s, aiming to flaunt their wealth and status.

But that’s changing.

“Luxury in the past was about being ostentatious. Now it’s about being yourself,” Bogliolo said.

Market analysts say today’s younger, well-traveled and digitally savvy Chinese place more value on craftmanship, understatement, or fun than just pure bling.

“I think Tiffany has gotten the message and has come up with youthful products,” said Wang Rui, a popular Chinese fashion influencer, pointing to the pendant of two simple crosses she bought herself. “They have noticed that young people are more casual and living more freely nowadays, unlike before when everyone had to ‘be a lady’,” said Wang, 24, in long purple hairbraids, an oversized jacket and Balenciaga trainers.

Bogliolo said 182-year-old Tiffany is branding itself to be more “in tune” with the “much more educated and also skeptical” millennial.

“Luxury in the past was all about being exclusive, nowadays it’s all about being inclusive,” said Bogliolo.

“Luxury is an expression of society and culture. So there is a continuous revolution.”

Topics: Tiffany & Co Alessandro Bogliolo China

Related

0
Lifestyle
Tiffany’s launching men’s jewelry collection
0
Business & Economy
Tiffany’s profit beats on higher sales in Japan

Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’

Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’

  • Trump says China had failed to keep promises it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001
  • Accuses China of engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the US and other countries
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.
Four days after deputy US and Chinese negotiators held inconclusive talks in Washington, Trump’s remarks were anything but conciliatory and emphasized the need to correct structural economic abuses at the heart of the countries’ nearly 15-month trade war.
He said Beijing had failed to keep promises it made when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 and was engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the United States and other countries.
“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” Trump said.
“As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”
Although Trump held out hope that the United States and China could still reach a trade deal, he made clear he wanted a deal that would rebalance the relationship between the two economic superpowers.
“The American people are absolutely committed to restoring balance in our relationship with China. Hopefully, we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries,” Trump said. “As I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal.”
Trump also recently said he was not interested in a “partial deal” to ease tensions with China, saying that he would hold out for a “complete deal.”

Harsh rhetoric, stock fall
US stocks gave up modest gains and fell into negative territory after Trump’s UN address, which some investors said marked a reversal of the more constructive tone that had surrounded the negotiations last week.
“Trump’s comments to the UN were very antagonistic toward China. In the last couple of weeks there’s been optimism trade would go in a positive direction,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Adviser Alliance, an investment advisory group based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“It was the tone and the fact he listed out in great detail all the gripes the US has with China,” Zaccarelli said. “All that trade optimism that’s been building has been sucked out of the air and replaced with pessimism.”
Trump’s speech highlighted the plight of US memory chip maker Micron Technology, which has become a symbol of US assertions that China fails to protect American intellectual property and steals it or forces the transfer of it. Two years ago Micron accused a Chinese state firm of stealing its chip designs.
“Soon, the Chinese company obtains patents for nearly an identical product, and Micron was banned from selling its own goods in China,” Trump said, “But we are seeking justice.”
He added that the United States lost 60,000 factories and 4.2 million manufacturing jobs since China joined the World Trade Organization.
“The rhetoric around China and President Trump’s speech was as harsh as we have heard,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at brokerage National Securities Corp. in New York.
China’s top official at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sat silently during Trump’s remarks, showing no reaction on camera.
Wang is due to speak on US-China relations on Tuesday evening at a business event in New York.

China soy purchases
The tone of Trump’s speech also was at odds with some recent steps by China to meet his request for purchases of more American farm products. On Monday, Chinese importers bought about 10 shiploads of US soybeans — about 600,000 tons.
China’s customs commission will exclude certain amounts of US soybeans, pork and other products from its retaliatory tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
The purchases were made following last week’s trade talks, which both the US and Chinese sides characterized as “productive.” People familiar with the trade talks said no new Chinese proposals were presented, and the countries agreed to continue minister-level talks in early October.
In his UN speech, Trump also drew a link between resolving the US-China trade dispute and Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong. Washington was “carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong,” he said.
“The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty made with the British and registered with the United Nations, in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life,” Trump said. Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997.
“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader,” Trump added.
Trump also touched on trade with Japan in his speech, saying that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday would “continue our progress in finalizing a terrific new trade deal.”
It remains unclear whether the two countries will sign the deal at their bilateral meeting or whether Japanese requests for assurances that Trump won’t hit them with autos tariffs will delay the final agreement.

Topics: US-China trade war UN General Assembly 2019

Related

0
Business & Economy
Trade talks seen as unlikely to mend US-China divide
0
Business & Economy
US-China trade conflict could take years to resolve — Kudlow

Latest updates

Toilet controversy: India’s Modi ignores protests to collect Gates award
0
UN urged to investigate organ harvesting in China
0
US leads condemnation of China for ‘horrific’ repression of Muslims
0
Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’
0
EXPLAINER: Impeaching a US president: how the process works
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.