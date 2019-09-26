You are here

LNG investments hit record of $50bn in 2019

The world’s first LNG-powered 23,000-TEU container ship in Shanghai; the industrial sector in Asia is the biggest driver of LNG growth. (AFP)
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters
LNG investments hit record of $50bn in 2019

  • In the next five years, about one-third of global LNG demand will come from China alone
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Record investments of $50 billion have turned 2019 into a banner year for liquefied natural gas (LNG), with Canada and the US being the main drivers, the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

The industrial sector is Asia’s biggest driver of LNG growth, with China expected to overtake Japan as the world’s top importer of the fuel in five years, said Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director.

“This year, 2019 already broke the highest amount of (final investment decisions) for the first time ever, $50 billion,” he told the annual LNG Producer-Consumer conference in Tokyo.

More than 170 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas liquefaction capacity is due to take a final investment decision this year, a record far surpassing the previous high in 2005 of 70 bcm, according to the IEA.

The recent boost in contracting activity and project sanctioning follows the growing adoption of the equity offtake marketing structure, where companies have access to LNG volumes according to their equity stake, reducing the need for long-term sale and purchase agreements, the energy agency said in a new report which it released this month.

“The biggest growth is coming from China,” Birol added. “In the next five years, about one-third of global LNG demand will come from China alone.”

While LNG imports by Japan, the world’s top buyer of the super-chilled fuel, and Korea are expected to stay important, slowing growth there means the biggest contribution will be from China, Birol said.

Other Asian nations, such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Thailand, are also importing more LNG.

European LNG imports will also increase as domestic gas production declines and nations diversify supply, Birol said.

Topics: LNG

OPEC says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

Oil markets remain focused on outcome of US-China talks

  • Oil markets remain focused on outcome of US-China talks
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

NUR-SULTAN: Saudi Arabia’s quick moves to restore output have been crucial in curbing oil price volatility after the global market had been shaken up following the attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo told an energy conference in Kazakhstan that an extraordinary meeting of OPEC members and fellow oil exporters was not on the cards as Saudi Arabia has restored the bulk of its supply and the incident was “behind us.”

The group remains focused on maintaining oil price stability and “will do whatever it takes to insulate oil from politics,” he said.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.

Speaking about shorter-term risks, he said the oil market was focusing on the outcome of the trade talks between the US and China.

Overall, while global economic growth figures indicated deceleration, they were not “worrisome” and indicated no signs of recession, Barkindo said. 

Separately, recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are unlikely to have a major immediate impact on the supply of liquefied natural gas, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said at a press briefing on Thursday.

But if the security situation worsens in the Middle East, in particular in the Strait of Hormuz, then it may hit LNG supply from Qatar and the UAE, said Keisuke Sadamori, director of IEA’S Energy Markets and Security division.

The share of Qatar and UAE in global trade is about one quarter, he said.

“We hope that the Middle East situation will maintain stability so that there will be no disruptions,” he added.

Recent attacks on oil and fuel tankers in the waters near the strait and Iran’s threats to close the strait has caused concerns about energy supply.

Topics: OPEC Saudi Arabia US-China Oil Mohammed Barkindo

