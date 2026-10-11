ISTANBUL: Eleven people were killed and 27 hurt in western Turkiye on Sunday when a coach turned over after colliding with a truck, authorities said.

The coach crashed near the entry to a motorway between the city of Bursa and the seaside city of Izmir, the governor’s office of the local Manisa district said on X, stating the toll.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, Turkiye’s Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on X.

“We are closely following the situation, in coordination with all the institutions concerned,” he said.

A photograph published by the news agency DHA showed the coach lying across safety barriers with its windscreen smashed.