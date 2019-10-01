You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports
﻿

Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports

The move will cover only imports into Lebanon amid reports. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports

  • The central bank's move on Tuesday aims to ease the demand for dollars at a time when many Lebanese are rushing to exchange shops
  • Hundreds protested on Sunday over a worsening economic crisis
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon's central bank is to facilitate access to dollars for importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine, state media said Tuesday, following fears of a dollar shortage and possible currency devaluation.
Economic growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of repeated political deadlocks in recent years, compounded by eight years of war in neighbouring Syria.
Local media said last week banks and money exchange shops were rationing dollar sales in the country, where Lebanese pounds and US dollars are used interchangeably in everyday transactions.
Petrol station owners threatened to strike over a lack of dollars at a fixed exchange rate to pay for imports, while flour producers complained they had to resort to much higher rates from money changers.
The central bank on Monday adopted the measure to allow certain importers to obtain dollars at the bank rate to pay for key imports.
"Banks that issue letters of credit for the importation of petroleum products (petrol, fuel oil and gas), wheat and medicine will be able to ask the Banque du Liban to ensure the value of such credits in US dollars," read the decision published by the National News Agency.
The mechanism requires that a "special account" be opened at the central bank, and at least 15 percent of the value of the credit be deposited in it in US dollars, as well as the full value in Lebanese pounds, it said.
The central bank will take 0.5 percent from each transaction.
Lebanon has had a fixed exchange rate of around 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar in place since 1997.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh last week denied that the country was facing a currency reserve crisis, but it has become very difficult to withdraw dollars from ATMs in Beirut.
Lebanese economist Jad Chaaban said the central bank measure was a welcome short-term solution to allow key products into the country.
"It's a good measure to contain the crisis on importing these commodities and to keep the prices in check," said the associate professor at the American University of Beirut.
And it will "ease pressure on the non-bank exchange rate", he said.
But he also called for the broader easing of capital controls keeping dollars in the banks, and "fundamental economic reforms" including to reduce dependency on imports.
On Tuesday, the finance ministry said rating agency Moody's has warned it could lower Lebanon's sovereign credit rating within three months if the country does not redress its economy.
Moody's already downgraded the rating from "B3" to "Caa1" at the start of the year, citing debt risks, while fellow agency Fitch followed suit in August.
Lebanon's public debt stands at around $86 billion -- more than 150 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) -- according to the finance ministry.
Eighty percent of that debt is owed to Lebanon's central bank and local banks.
In July, parliament passed an austerity budget as part of conditions to unlock $11 billion in aid pledged at a conference in Paris last year.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

0
Lifestyle
IMA shines spotlight on Lebanon in photography biennial
0
Middle-East
Lebanon gas stations to abandon dollar payments, suspend strike

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

  • Ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Internet users must actively consent to companies storing cookies that are used to track online browsing behavior, the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday in a ruling that could significantly affect ePrivacy regulation.
The ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49, which had a pre-ticked checkbox to authorize the use of cookies.
The cookies — data sent from a website and stored on a user’s computer — collected information to help target advertisements for products offered by Planet49’s partners.
The consumer organization argued this was illegal because the authorization did not involve explicit consent from the user.
The German Federal Court of Justice asked for guidance from the EU’s highest court to rule on the case in relation to EU laws on Internet privacy. The EU court sided with the German consumer group, saying EU law aimed to protect consumers from interference with their private lives.
“A pre-ticked check box is therefore insufficient,” the court said in a press release, adding that cookie consent must be specific and explicit and that clicking a button to participate in a game or browsing a website, and through that allowing cookies, was not enough.
The Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law at the University of Oslo said in a statement that the ruling is “likely to have a significant impact on the ongoing negotiations on the ePrivacy regulation which is set to regulate cookie usage.”
Several of the largest Internet companies, such as Facebook and Twitter currently have implicit cookie consent, where by using the site, consent is deemed to have been given.
Facebook and Twitter were not immediately available for comment.
The case predates General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — the May 2018 Internet privacy regulations that stipulate how companies must inform users about how their personal information is gathered.
The EU court also ruled that service providers had to fully inform users, including how long the cookies would operate for and whether third parties would have access to gathered data.

Topics: Internet Facebook Twitter

Related

0
Media
Belgian court orders Facebook to stop tracking web users
0
Business & Economy
Twitter starts cookie-based ad targeting

Latest updates

Stolen golden coffin makes return from New York to Cairo
0
’Moria is hell’: asylum seekers protest conditions at Greek camp
0
Iraqi police fire tear gas as hundreds protest in Baghdad
0
Watch as Gigi Hadid single-handedly deals with a runway crasher   
0
Saudi Arabia's Cabinet welcomes formation of Syria constitutional committee
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.