Huawei is our partner in rolling out 5G network, says UAE’s du

DUBAI: UAE telecoms company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei’s 5G technology, the company’s chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters on Sunday.

“Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network ... From a security perspective.. we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs ... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G,” Albalooshi said.

Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company’s equipment, which it says presents a security risk.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the US allegations, which were raised earlier this month during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which use Huawei equipment.

When asked about US threat that it will stop intelligence-sharing with nations that use Huawei equipment, Alabooshi said it is a concern.

“Of course, this is definitely a concern ... but such a thing is the government’s decision. We follow our government’s roads and we are governed by the regulator,” he said.

Huawei is the world’s second-largest smartphone company.

Last month, Moscow rolled out the red carpet for the company, letting it develop 5G networks in Russia. Analysts say the move is as much a show of solidarity with Beijing against the US.

Huawei opened its first 5G test zone in Moscow in partnership Russian operator MTS, with a view to rolling out the service to the rest of the capital.

Moscow authorities say the network will become part of the city’s normal infrastructure within the next few years.

A pioneer in telecoms networks compared to many Western countries, Russia plans to deploy 5G in all of its main cities by 2024.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia in June — at the height of Washington’s conflict with Huawei — Russia’s main operator MTS signed a contract with the Chinese company.

At the inauguration of the 5G zone in Moscow, the CEO of Russia’s branch of Huawei Zhao Lei praised the company’s activities in the country.

“We have been working in Russia for 22 years. Thanks to our partners, we live well here,” he said.

He added that Huawei, considered a world leader in 5G technology, plans to “lead in the development of 6G” in the future.

It did not respond to AFP’s interview requests. A source in Russia’s 5G research community said Huawei is the biggest investor in the development of mobile technologies in Russia, with “the largest research laboratory of all operators” in Moscow.