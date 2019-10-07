You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy
﻿

Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

The anti-government unrest in Iraq could disrupt exports particularly from its Basra terminals. (AFP)
Updated 07 October 2019
Reuters

Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

  • US and Chinese officials meet in Washington in fresh effort to work out a deal
  • Iraq’s oil exports from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks
Updated 07 October 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week’s heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on ending the US-China trade war.
Brent crude futures edged down 28 cents to $58.09 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.64, down 17 cents.
Both contracts ended last week with a more-than-5 percent decline after dismal manufacturing data from the United States and China, as the lingering row between the world’s top economies hurts global growth and raises the risk of recession.
US and Chinese officials will meet in Washington on Oct. 10-11 in the next, much-anticipated fresh effort to work out a deal.
On the supply side, a faster-than-expected resumption in Saudi Arabia’s production after a Sept. 14 attack on key production facilities also exerted downward pressure on oil prices, although the Middle East remained tense.
“The macro headwinds outweigh supply concerns for oil now, despite tensions in the Middle East and a reduced spare capacity pillow,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp.
In Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, deadly anti-government unrest is posing the biggest security and political challenge so far to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s year-old government.
Iraq’s oil exports of 3.43 million barrels per day (bpd) from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks, Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group’s practice head for Middle East and North Africa, said in a note.
“Any oil production disruption would occur at a time when Saudi Arabia has lost a significant part of its energy system redundancies (spare capacity),” he said.
“While Saudi oil production is now close to 9.9 million bpd, it is not clear that the capacity is fully operational at 11.3 million bpd and the (attacked) Abqaiq facility has lost a significant part of its redundancy.”
Global supply also faces facility repair and maintenance pressures.
The Buzzard oil field in the British North Sea has been shut for pipe repair work, a spokesman from China’s CNOOC said on Friday. Buzzard is the main contributor to the Forties crude stream, the largest of the five North Sea oil grades that underpin Brent crude futures.
Meanwhile Libya’s National Oil Corporation said on Sunday it will close the Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for scheduled maintenance from Monday until Oct. 14.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

Business & Economy
Oil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
video
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister lauds Kingdom’s response to Aramco strikes at global oil industry conference

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
AFP

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

  • The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn
  • Debt-plagued Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds
Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s government on Monday completed the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation that returned 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad after the collapse of the holiday operator.
The final flight arrived at 8.31a.m. (0731 GMT), touching down at Manchester airport in northern England from Orlando, Florida, said a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn — Britain’s biggest repatriation since World War II.
Matterhorn, which involved 150 aircraft from 50 partners worldwide, “required an extraordinary effort from all involved,” CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement.
Moriarty paid tribute “to the many amazing former Thomas Cook employees” who helped to make the operation successful.
“It needed an unprecedented team effort from our commercial partners, our friends across government and my colleagues at the CAA,” he added.
The regulator on Monday said it would now launch its largest ever customer reimbursement program under the Air Travel Organizer’s License (ATOL) scheme.
The scheme is a safety net, based on an EU directive and managed by the CAA, which covers tourists who have bought all-inclusive trips with flights and hotels.
“We know that customers are devastated by the cancelation of their holidays,” Moriarty said.
“Those who bought a Thomas Cook ATOL-protected holiday are entitled to a full refund of all the money they have paid toward the cost of their holiday.
“In addition to this, ATOL protected passengers that were abroad when the company went into liquidation might be able to claim for out of pocket expenses.”
Debt-plagued Thomas Cook, which struggled against fierce online competition for years and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds.

Topics: Travel tourism Thomas Cook

Related

Business & Economy
Final contingent of Thomas Cook holidaymakers to reach UK today
Business & Economy
Egypt operator owed $7.7m by Thomas Cook, says chairman

Latest updates

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers
Turkish ship to begin drilling south of Cyprus by Tuesday: energy minister
Hoor Al-Qasimi to take over brother’s fashion label
Dozens killed on sixth day of Baghdad protests, military admits use of ‘excessive force’
Britain’s Johnson asks France’s Macron to ‘push forward’ on Brexit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.