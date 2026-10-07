LONDON: ‌Britain and Germany will launch a joint partnership to counter ​sabotage and cyberattacks as Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin on Thursday, shortly after both leaders warned of the hybrid ‌threat from ‌Russia.

New ​joint ‌partnership ⁠will ​involve sharing ⁠information, and coordinating action to monitor, deter and disrupt threats to critical infrastructure or via cyberattacks and sabotage, Downing Street ⁠said

UK says adversaries, “especially ‌Russia,” ‌pose a hybrid threat ​in Europe ‌and beyond; British ministers ‌were last month due to brief defense companies and critical national infrastructure providers on the ‌threat posed by Russia

Germany’s head of foreign ⁠intelligence ⁠on Monday warned that “the confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension“

Last month, Germany said it had concluded Russia was responsible for an attempted drone ​attack at ​Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.