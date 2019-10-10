You are here

﻿

Singapore to ban sugary drink ads in fight against diabetes

Wealthy Singapore has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 October 2019
Reuters

Singapore to ban sugary drink ads in fight against diabetes

  • Certain high-sugar soft drinks and juices also will be required to bear “unhealthy” packaging labels
  • The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites
Updated 10 October 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore will ban advertisements of drinks with high sugar content, media reported on Thursday, as the government seeks to tackle diabetes in the city-state.
Certain high-sugar soft drinks and juices also will be required to bear “unhealthy” packaging labels under the measures rolled out over the next four years, Edwin Tong, senior minister of state for health, was quoted as saying by the Straits Times newspaper and broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.
Singapore’s action appears to go further than measures in Mexico, Britain and Canada which restrict when advertisements for high-calorie food and drinks can be shown on television.
The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites.
Wealthy Singapore has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, partly caused by its fast-aging population and a culture of eating out at inexpensive hawker centers.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Singapore diabetes sugary drinks

Dubai’s MAF reviewing options credit card business: sources

Updated 10 October 2019
Reuters

Dubai's MAF reviewing options credit card business: sources

  • Majid Al Futtaim reportedly hired US investment bank Moelis & Co. to advise and manage the partial sale of its Najm credit cards
Updated 10 October 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the Middle East franchise of French retailer Carrefour, is exploring options for its credit card business including enlisting partners to manage unsecured credit risk, two banking sources told Reuters.
The economy in Dubai is suffering from sluggish growth due to a real estate downturn and slowing global trade, hitting white-collar jobs and consumer spending.
MAF, a holding company which also owns and operates shopping centers in the Middle East and North Africa, hired US investment bank Moelis & Co. at the start of the summer to advise and manage the partial sale of its Najm credit cards, said the sources, who declined to be named.
Should a transaction follow, MAF would hold on to the data portion of the card business and its loyalty program, while the banks would acquire the loan portfolio, the sources said.
MAF said it continues to explore and evaluate opportunities that support the sustainable growth of its business.
“We are evolving our consumer finance business, Najm, to ensure that it meets the changing needs of its customers and the growing demand for its products,” it said in a statement.
“We believe that consumer finance has a strong runway for growth and fully intend to leverage this for the benefit of our customers and partners,” it added.
US lender Citigroup, and UAE lenders Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have been shortlisted as bidders for the business, which is valued between $200 million and $250 million, one of the sources said.
Citi and Moelis declined to comment, while FAB and Mashreqbank were not immediately available to comment on Thursday.
The move would help MAF bring in a partner that is expert in managing credit risk, while the retail conglomerate can continue to hold onto loyalty and customer data, two sources said.
The deal could also help potentially outsource some of the IT and back office work, one of the sources said.

Topics: Finance personal finance credit card Carrefour Majid Al Futtaim

