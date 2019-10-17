You are here

Egypt to press ahead with sale of stakes in state companies — govt adviser

Mohamed Metwally, CEO of NI Capital, made the remarks during an interview with Reuters. (Courtesy: NI Capital website)
Reuters

  • The government has been talking for years about selling the stakes but has repeatedly postponed the program
  • The government set up NI Capital in late 2015 as a state-owned financial services company to help it navigate financial markets
CAIRO: Egypt is fully committed to its program to sell minority stakes in state companies and is tackling a number of issues that have held it up, a government adviser on the share sales said on Thursday.
The government has been talking for years about selling the stakes but has repeatedly postponed the program, raising doubts among some economists about its commitment to privatization.
“From the meetings I attend on a weekly basis, the government is as keen as I have ever seen them on proceeding with the privatization program,” Mohamed Metwally, CEO of NI Capital, told Reuters.
“There has never been slack on this. It’s just a matter of sometimes you face things that take longer to prepare than expected,” said Metwally in his first interview with the media since taking over as NI Capital’s CEO in July.
The government set up NI Capital in late 2015 as a state-owned financial services company to help it navigate financial markets.
The government announced in 2016 that it was selling company stakes, with some to be sold by the end of that year. Since then it has sold only 4.5% of one company, tobacco monopoly Eastern Company in a transaction in March.
Metwally said the delays had been caused by weak markets, legal hurdles, the readiness of each company’s financial documentation and in the case of some companies a downturn in the business cycle.
Egypt last year released a list of 23 state-controlled companies to be brought to market as an initial batch.
The first sales will be companies already trading on the Egyptian Exchange, most likely Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries and Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Co., sources familiar with the planned transactions told Reuters.
Metwally, citing reasons of financial compliance, declined to discuss individual companies before they reached the market.
He said stake sales could raise around 40 billion Egyptian pounds, roughly equal to 5% of the stock market’s current capitalization of 750 billion-800 billion pounds.
Among the hurdles bringing companies to market has been a tangle of ownership structures, with different entities requiring different legal processes for selling their assets.
“We had a few transactions that were held up by this process, but now it’s behind us,” Metwally said.
A potential future delay to the Egyptian share sales could be the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco, which may be announced as early as next week.
“Right now liquidity is being sucked out of the market because of anticipation of the Aramco offering,” Metwally said.
If the Aramco sale raises more than $25 billion, it would make it the world’s biggest IPO.
“Now should it (the Egyptian sales) happen, let’s say, in November, or wait till January or February when the Aramco IPO is out of the way?” he said.
Another stumbling block has been the trade war between China and the United States, which by creating a glut in products sold by some of the companies reduced their prices by 30-40% and temporarily lowered valuations, Metwally said.
He said these issues were all being resolved, paving the way for a possibly rapid roll-out.
“Progress is happening in every single transaction,” he said.
“That might put us in a high-quality problem in the future, in which they’re all ready at the same time, and we’ll just have to schedule them one after the other as part of our capital markets management process.”

Topics: Egypt

A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64m, court hears

Reuters

  • Roger Jenkins stood to get “good leaver” package -lawyer
  • Defense lawyers tell jury SFO case is misconceived, perverse
LONDON: A former top Barclays executive, on trial in London on fraud charges, would have risked a £50 million ($64 million) “good leaver” package if he had sought a criminal deal with Qatar during the credit crisis, a court heard on Thursday.
It would have been “lunacy” for Roger Jenkins, one of three men charged with fraud over undisclosed payments to Qatar during emergency fundraisings in 2008, to risk such accrued benefits and a job that had paid him 38 million pounds in 2007 alone, his lawyer told a jury at the Old Bailey criminal court.
The high-profile Serious Fraud Office (SFO) case revolves around how Barclays — one of the few major British banks to survive the credit crisis without direct government aid — raised more than 11 billion pounds ($14 billion) from Qatar and other investors to avert a state bailout as markets roiled.
Prosecutors allege that former top executives lied to the market and other investors by not properly disclosing 322 million pounds paid to Qatar, disguised as “bogus” advisory services agreements (ASAs), in return for around four billion pounds in two fundraisings over 2008.
Jenkins, the former head of the bank’s Middle East business, Tom Kalaris, who ran the wealth division and Richard Boath, a former head of European financial institutions, deny charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation.
Lawyers for Jenkins and Kalaris told the jury the case against their clients was misconceived, perverse and illogical and that there was no evidence the ASAs were a sham or fake.
In brief opening speeches before the prosecution continues laying out its case, they alleged the defendants believed the ASAs were genuine agreements to secure lucrative business for Barclays in the Middle East — a region it was keen to exploit.
They said the agreements were side deals during emergency fundraising that June and October that had been approved by internal and external lawyers and cleared by the board.
“The unequivocal, repeated advice was that this was legitimate — providing the ASA was a genuine contract for the provision of benefits to Barclays,” said John Kelsey-Fry, a senior lawyer representing Jenkins.
Jenkins, who will give evidence later, had pursued and won the trust of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar, and wanted to unseat Credit Suisse as the wealthy, gas-rich Gulf state’s preferred bankers, the jury heard.
Had Jenkins considered a fraudulent deal with Sheikh Hamad, the sheikh might have rung up Barclays bosses and said: “Neither I nor QIA (the sovereign wealth fund) are putting a penny in a bank like yours. I will never do business with you again,” Kelsey-Fry said.
Qatar Holding, part of QIA, invested in Barclays alongside Challenger, Sheikh Hamad’s investment vehicle.
The case against Kalaris, meanwhile, hung on three conversations he had had with Boath on the afternoon of June 11, 2008, that the prosecution had “fundamentally misunderstood,” his lawyer Ian Winter said.
When Kalaris told Boath: “Noone wants to go to jail here” and that lawyers would provide “air cover,” he was trying to ensure that a genuine ASA would be approved by legal experts as a legitimate means of paying Qatar for real value, Winter said.
All three men, aged between 60 and 64, are charged over the June fundraising. Jenkins, alone, also faces charges over the October fundraising.
The trial is scheduled to last around five months.

Topics: Barclays Qatar

